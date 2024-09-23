QJ Motor SRC 250, SRC 500 Available With Discounts Up To Rs 40,000

As the festive season begins in India, Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd. (AARI) has rolled out special offers on QJ Motor motorcycles. Discounts are available on the QJ SRC series, which includes the SRC 250 and SRC 500, with price reductions of Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively. After the discount, the ex-showroom price for the SRC 250 drops to Rs 1.49 lakh, while the SRC 500 is now priced at Rs 1.99 lakh.

The Moto Morini X-Cape models continue to be available at discounted rates set in May this year. That said, prices remain unchanged at Rs 5.99 lakh for the X-Cape 650 and Rs 6.49 lakh for the X-Cape 650X (all prices ex-showroom).

The SRC 250 has a classic retro design featuring round headlights and mirrors, a teardrop fuel tank, and wire-spoke wheels (18-inch front and 16-inch rear). It is powered by a 249cc, in-line twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 17.1 bhp and 17 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The SRC 500 also adopts a retro look but with premium upgrades such as dual-tone paint finishes, additional chrome accents, and larger alloy wheels. It is equipped with a 480cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 25.1 bhp and 36 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 series is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine delivering 59 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The X-Cape 650 comes with a range of features, including a 7-inch TFT colour display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard.