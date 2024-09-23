Login
QJ Motor SRC 250, SRC 500 Available With Discounts Up To Rs 40,000

Discounts are available on the QJ Motor SRC series, which includes the SRC 250 and SRC 500.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The SRC 250 is now priced at Rs 1.49 lakh
  • The SRC 500 is now priced at Rs 1.99 lakh
  • Moto Morini X-Cape models continue with existing discounts

As the festive season begins in India, Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd. (AARI) has rolled out special offers on QJ Motor motorcycles. Discounts are available on the QJ SRC series, which includes the SRC 250 and SRC 500, with price reductions of Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000, respectively. After the discount, the ex-showroom price for the SRC 250 drops to Rs 1.49 lakh, while the SRC 500 is now priced at Rs 1.99 lakh. 

 

Also Read: QJ Motor SRC 500 Review: A Potent Modern-Classic Cruiser?

 

Moto Morini X Cape 650 3 2022 11 24 T08 40 18 575 Z

The Moto Morini X-Cape models continue to be available at discounted rates set in May this year. That said, prices remain unchanged at Rs 5.99 lakh for the X-Cape 650 and Rs 6.49 lakh for the X-Cape 650X (all prices ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Moto Morini X-Cape 650 & X-Cape 650X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 1.31 Lakh

 

QJ Motor 1

The SRC 250 has a classic retro design featuring round headlights and mirrors, a teardrop fuel tank, and wire-spoke wheels (18-inch front and 16-inch rear). It is powered by a 249cc, in-line twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 17.1 bhp and 17 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: Moto Morini X-Cape 650 X Review

 

QJ Motors SRC 500 24

The SRC 500 also adopts a retro look but with premium upgrades such as dual-tone paint finishes, additional chrome accents, and larger alloy wheels. It is equipped with a 480cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 25.1 bhp and 36 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 

 

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 series is powered by a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine delivering 59 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The X-Cape 650 comes with a range of features, including a 7-inch TFT colour display, Bluetooth connectivity, and a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard. 

 

# Adishwar Auto Ride India# QJ Motor# QJ SRC 250# QJ SRC 500# QJ Motors Bikes# Discount on bikes# QJ Motors# Moto Morini bikes# Moto Morini X-Cape 650# Bike News# Auto News# Bikes
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

