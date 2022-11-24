Moto Morini X-Cape 650 X Review

The Moto Morini X-Cape is one of those motorcycles, which grows on you more with time. My colleague Preetam rode it a few months ago, in a closed, regulated, off-road environment and he was impressed by it. But this time around, we spent a little more time with the motorcycle. It is a relatively lesser-known and a new motorcycle brand in India. The X-Cape is one of the two models on sale, the other one being the Seimmezzo Scrambler! The X-Cape definitely has a lot of road presence and in this bright ‘red passion’ colour, it easily stands out, on the road and among other ADVs too.

(The motorcycle gets comfy ergonomics, despite having a really tall seat and weight of 235 kg)

Ergonomics

It is a tall motorcycle, the X-Cape 650 and that comes with a seat height of 835 mm. While it may feel a little daunting for new ADV riders, or for people who have upgraded from regular motorcycles, the height disappears on the move. The standing up position is comfortable too, with enough room for your knees and hands. Overall, very comfy dynamics, even for long distance trips. Shorter riders will have to tip-toe a bit when at a standstill. With that out of the way, lets ride!

(59 bhp, 54 Nm and a 6-speed gearbox. May not sound like much, but it gets the job done)

Specifications

The X-Cape 650 gets a 649 cc parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and makes 59 bhp at 8,250 rpm along with 54 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It may not make for fancy reading, but the motorcycle is bristling with power and while the bottom-end isn’t exactly serving up dollops of pulling power, the mid-range and the top-end more than make up for it!

(We like the way the motorcycle builds up speed after 3,000 rpm)

Performance

The way the engine builds up speed after 3,000 rpm is impressive! And honestly, it doesn’t matter what the spec-sheet says, the amount of power and torque it has, it is more than enough for regular use and then some more! What we aren’t big fans of, is the gearshift, it is clunky and with no quickshifter, quickly shuffling through gears will be a task.

(Tipping the motorcycle into a corner feels easy and it remains neutral too. Dual-sport tyres offer decent enough grip)

On tarmac, the motorcycle handles smoothly, it can be hustled on traffic laden roads and around a corner too! Tipping in the motorcycle is easy and feels neutral, despite its heavy kerb weight of 235 kg. And while the dual-sport tyres from Pirelli work very well off-road, the grip could be a touch better on tarmac. Not a deal-breaker though. The brakes though are a bit spongy and we found the ABS to be a bit too intrusive for our liking.

(The suspension is a tad stiffer in factory settings. We suggest you tinker with the suspension and adjust it according to your weight)

What could also a bit of a bother is the fact that the suspension, while it is adjustable, is stiff, at least in the factory settings. But a little bit of tinkering around can lead to better results. We suggest you figure out the settings that work the best for you, especially when going off-road.

(The balance of the motorcycle when going off-road is quite nice)

Off-road Performance

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 loves it when you mix things up! It is a surprisingly good motorcycle when going off-road. Despite its weight, it is easy to manage on surfaces with loose traction. The slim profile on the tall seat makes its easier for riders to put their feet down. And it is also easier to slide back and forth on the seat. The grip from Pirelli dual-sport STR tyres is quite nice and makes the motorcycle forgiving, even if you overcook the throttle. Throw a nicely dialled in suspension and off-road ABS in the mix, and you get a middle-weight motorcycle that is actually quite capable and more importantly, enjoyable.

(You need to be generous with the throttle over sandy terrain)

Take it up on a sandy trail and the motorcycle needs a few extra revs to keep the power flowing but it doesn’t twitch or break a sweat. You need to be generous with the throttle when going over the rough stuff and the motorcycle will follow through. Stability and balance of the motorcycle is on-point too.

(Solid grip from the Pirelli dual-sport tyres on terrain with loose traction)

Features

The X-Cape 650 gets a decent list of features. The 7-inch TFT colour display is probably the best in the segment and has good animation too. It gets Bluetooth connectivity and tyre pressure monitoring system as standard too. In terms of electronics, the only feature it gets is off-road ABS, which disengages ABS on the rear wheel. There’s no traction control or riding modes, that way the motorcycle is a bit raw but will be appreciated by purists all the same. Plus, the 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel are spoked and are tubeless, so that is a great feature to have.

(The 7-inch TFT screen is perhaps the best in the segment and offers a lot of information)

Design

We really like the edgy design! It gives the motorcycle oodles of character. It has a tall, striking stance, looks imposing and will get heads turning on the road, guaranteed! What is also quite likeable is the fact that the fit and finish and the quality of materials used feels premium too. Especially the backlit switchgear and the paint on the motorcycle.

(Moto Morini and Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) need to work on trust and brand-building in India)

What is not going to play in its favour though is the very limited reach of Moto Vault/Benelli showrooms across the length and breadth of the country. There will be questions on reliability and longevity as well, because we have seen many brands like Hyosung, SWM, FB Mondial, MV Agusta, UM Motorcycles and others come to India and exit the market.

(It is a capable off-road motorcycle, the Moto Morini X-Cape 650)

The challenge for Moto Morini and Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), which also has brands like Benelli, Zontes, Keeway and more recently QJ Motor, is to build trust in the market and that will be a long drawn process.

(The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 X is priced at Rs. 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Verdict

Having said that, the product itself, the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 X, is tough, packs in decent performance and practicality and can take a beating too. In terms of sheer off-road capability, it just might rank higher than the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT. At a price of Rs. 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the Moto Morini X-Cape 650 X sure has proven its worth in the segment and is decently priced too. Looking to buy a 650 cc off-road oriented touring machine, the X-Cape 650 is your best bet right now!