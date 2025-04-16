Moto Morini X-Cape 700 Breaks Cover!

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Kia EV3 Wins 2025 World Car Of The Year Title; Volvo EX90, Porsche 911, Hyundai Inster Bags Top HonoursPorsche India Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 15 Lakh Across RangeLimited-Run Mercedes-Benz G-Class Pays Homage To The Original G-WagenMoto Morini X-Cape 700 Breaks Cover!2026 Lexus ES To Be Unveiled On April 23
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Drive Review: 2025 Kia EV9 – Quintessential zero-emission SUV but not for the massesDrive Review: 2025 Kia EV9 – Quintessential zero-emission SUV but not for the masses2025 Skoda Kodiaq First Look: Second-Gen Flagship SUV Gets Major Makeover
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Nissan Juke
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati Scrambler Cafe RacerTriumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC R
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Moto Morini X-Cape 700 Breaks Cover!

The motorcycle now registers more power thanks to the bump in displacement and small receives cosmetic updates
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Moto Morini X-Cape 700 unveiled overseas
  • Receives a bump in displacement, now registers 69 bhp
  • Features an updated front design along with a new livery, windscreen and seat

Moto Morini is an Italian-origin two-wheeler brand that is owned by a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer. While the designing, styling and development of the motorcycles happens in Italy, the manufacturing takes place in China. The firm has now unveiled the successor to its off-road-focussed machine, the X-Cape 650, with the updated and Euro 5+ emission norms compliant, X-Cape 700. 

 

Moto Morini X Cape 700 unveiled carandbike edited 2

 

As the name suggest, to comply with the stringent emission norms, like most two-wheeler brand, Moto Morini to have opted to increase the displacement of the motor from 649 cc to 693 cc by increasing the stroke length from 60 mm to 64 mm, lighter pistons and a new exhaust system. With the changes, the motor is now rated to produce a maximum power output of 69 bhp, a 10 bhp more than the outgoing model. Meanwhile, torque output has gone up from 54 Nm to 68 Nm. Gearbox duties continue to be handled by a 6-speed unit. 

 

The X-Cape 700 continues to feature a steel trellis frame with a bolt-on subframe and an aluminium swingarm. The bike rides on 19/17-inch wheel setup with the option of alloy or wire-spoke wheels. Suspension duties are handled by a 50 mm Marzocchi fully-adjustable USDs and a Kayaba make monoshock at the rear with preload and rebound adjustment. The bike comes with twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear, and is accompanied by dual-channel ABS, switchable for the rear. 

 

Also Read: Moto Morini X-Cape 650 First Ride Review: Mid-Size ADV Benchmark?

 

Moto Morini X Cape 700 unveiled carandbike edited 3

 

In terms of design, Moto Morini has carried out subtle design changes with the X-Cape 700 with an updated front fairing, windscreen, seat and livery. The motorcycle tips the scale at 213 kg dry, which is same as the out-going model. The new seat is 10 mm taller which has added to the overall seat height. And lastly, is available in a new Ebony Black livery besides the three existing colour options.

 

Also Read: Moto Morini X-Cape 650 & X-Cape 650X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 1.31 Lakh

 

In India, Moto Morini hasn’t been doing that great with sales figures for the X-Cape of other models. The company had also slashed the prices of the it’s models to promote sales but due to the lack of proper brand recall and after sales service, it has been a slow movement for the brand. Having said that, it will be a matter of wait and watch to see if the brand considers bringing the new and updated X-Cape 700 to Indian shores.

# Moto Morini# Moto Morini Adventure bike# Moto Morini X-Cape# 2025 X-Cape 700# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Effective from today, the Seiennezzo 650 Retro Street now carries a sticker price of Rs 4.99 lakh, while the Seiennezzo 650 Scrambler is priced at Rs 5.20 lakh, both ex-showroom
    Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 Models Now Cheaper By 2 lakh!
  • The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X are now priced at Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The new prices are now in effect across India.
    Moto Morini X-Cape 650 & X-Cape 650X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 1.31 Lakh
  • The 2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition brings a more stealthy look to the adventure motorcycle with its new all-black colourway.
    2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition Launched In Europe
  • The motorcycles have received an updated powertrain and revised looks
    EICMA 2023: Moto Morini Showcases X-Cape 1200 and Corsaro Models
  • Powering this motorcycle is a 649 cc parallel-twin engine that is slated to make around 60 bhp and 54 Nm of torque, similar to the X-Cape and the Seiemmezzo
    Moto Morini Reveals New Calibro 650 Cruiser Motorcycle

Latest Reviews

  • Second consecutive WCOTY title win for Kia as the EV9 won last year and the Telluride won the title in 2020.
    Kia EV3 Wins 2025 World Car Of The Year Title; Volvo EX90, Porsche 911, Hyundai Inster Bags Top Honours
  • The Macan is the only model in Porsche India’s lineup not to receive a price hike
    Porsche India Announces Price Hike Of Up To Rs 15 Lakh Across Range
  • Limited to just 460 units, the G-Class Edition ‘Stronger Than The 1980s’ features design elements and retro paint finishes inspired by the original G-class.
    Limited-Run Mercedes-Benz G-Class Pays Homage To The Original G-Wagen
  • The motorcycle now registers more power thanks to the bump in displacement and small receives cosmetic updates
    Moto Morini X-Cape 700 Breaks Cover!
  • The new Lexus ES is expected to be offered with a plug-in-hybrid powertrain; teaser provides a glimpse of a charging port.
    2026 Lexus ES To Be Unveiled On April 23
  • The company’s first battery electric SUV will go into production in May at its Gujarat plant; will be sold with two battery options.
    Maruti Suzuki E Vitara Range, Kerb Weight, Performance Figures Revealed
  • The Elevate is manufactured at the brand’s Tapukara facility and shipped to Japan, where it is sold as the WR-V.
    India-Made Honda Elevate (WR-V) Scores 5 Stars In Japan NCAP Crash Tests
  • The Model Y is expected to be one of the models under consideration for the Indian market.
    Tesla Model Y Facelift (Juniper) Spied Testing In India For The First Time
  • Built on the company's PPC architecture, the sixth-generation sedan shares much of its design and equipment with the A6 Avant.
    New Audi A6 Debuts With Air Suspension, Rear-Wheel Steering; India Launch Likely In 2026
  • Honda has updated the Dio 125 with an OBD-2B compliant engine while also making a few feature additions.
    2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched At Rs 96,749; Gets TFT Display

Research More on Moto Morini X-Cape

Moto Morini X-Cape

Moto Morini X-Cape

Starts at ₹ 7.2 - 7.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View X-Cape Specifications
View X-Cape Features

Popular Moto Morini Models