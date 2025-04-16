Moto Morini X-Cape 700 Breaks Cover!

Moto Morini is an Italian-origin two-wheeler brand that is owned by a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer. While the designing, styling and development of the motorcycles happens in Italy, the manufacturing takes place in China. The firm has now unveiled the successor to its off-road-focussed machine, the X-Cape 650, with the updated and Euro 5+ emission norms compliant, X-Cape 700.

As the name suggest, to comply with the stringent emission norms, like most two-wheeler brand, Moto Morini to have opted to increase the displacement of the motor from 649 cc to 693 cc by increasing the stroke length from 60 mm to 64 mm, lighter pistons and a new exhaust system. With the changes, the motor is now rated to produce a maximum power output of 69 bhp, a 10 bhp more than the outgoing model. Meanwhile, torque output has gone up from 54 Nm to 68 Nm. Gearbox duties continue to be handled by a 6-speed unit.

The X-Cape 700 continues to feature a steel trellis frame with a bolt-on subframe and an aluminium swingarm. The bike rides on 19/17-inch wheel setup with the option of alloy or wire-spoke wheels. Suspension duties are handled by a 50 mm Marzocchi fully-adjustable USDs and a Kayaba make monoshock at the rear with preload and rebound adjustment. The bike comes with twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear, and is accompanied by dual-channel ABS, switchable for the rear.

In terms of design, Moto Morini has carried out subtle design changes with the X-Cape 700 with an updated front fairing, windscreen, seat and livery. The motorcycle tips the scale at 213 kg dry, which is same as the out-going model. The new seat is 10 mm taller which has added to the overall seat height. And lastly, is available in a new Ebony Black livery besides the three existing colour options.

In India, Moto Morini hasn’t been doing that great with sales figures for the X-Cape of other models. The company had also slashed the prices of the it’s models to promote sales but due to the lack of proper brand recall and after sales service, it has been a slow movement for the brand. Having said that, it will be a matter of wait and watch to see if the brand considers bringing the new and updated X-Cape 700 to Indian shores.