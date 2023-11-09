EICMA 2023: Moto Morini Showcases X-Cape 1200 and Corsaro Models
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
09-Nov-23 05:37 PM IST
Highlights
- X-Cape now available with a larger 1200 cc V-twin mill
- Corsaro 750 and Sport models get a new 750 cc V-twin motor
- Milano 1200 displayed for the first time
Moto Morini is one of the oldest two-wheeler brands in existence and at the ongoing EICMA trade show in Milan, the Italian-origin bike maker has showcased updated versions of two existing models and a new model addition. The company has been using the CFMoto-sourced 650 cc parallel-twin engines for its current portfolio, out of which, the X-Cape 650 has managed to receive a good response from adventure motorcyclists.
First up are the Corsaro 750 (naked) and Sport (faired) models, now powered by a 750 cc, liquid-cooled V-twin, the power figures haven’t been disclosed yet. The motorcycles have been built using a mix of aluminium twin-spar construction and steel tubing. The motorcycle sports a fully adjustable suspension setup, while braking is done by disc brakes at both ends by Brembo. Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels shod with 120/70-R17 (F) and 190/55-R17 (R) tyres.
Next is the X-Cape 1200 marking the resurrection of the 1,200 cc V-twin mill that was designed by chief project engineer Franco Lambertini. Specifications of the engine haven’t been revealed yet, but expect it to be upwards of 100 bhp and 100 Nm. The same unit has also been used for the new Milano 1200 that has been showcased by the brand for the first time. The Milano features a modern retro look, similar to the Seiemmezzo models. The bike features a double-barrel exhaust with an interesting downpipe design.
Moto Morini currently offers its entire 650cc product portfolio in India. As far as the 1200 cc V-twin models are concerned, it remains to be seen whether the bikes will be brought to our shores.
Latest News
