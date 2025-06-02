Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 Details Revealed

Italian two-wheeler brand, Moto Morini, had showcased an interesting spread of four new motorcycles during EICMA 2023. Off the four showcased bike that include the Corsaro 750 and Corsaro Sport, the X-Cape 1200, and Milano, the X-Cape 1200 is finally transitioning over to the arrival side as the manufacturer has revealed details of the adventure-tourer on its official website. The motorcycle is due for its official launch in the UK markets which is expected to happen anytime soon.

Also Read: Moto Morini X-Cape 700 Breaks Cover!

Following the same silhouette of the X-Cape 650, but with an evolved design featuring a more pronounced look and added features. The twin-headlamp gets LED projector lamps with LED DRLs, tall windscreen, and with aggressively styled air-intake scoops. The bike features a more pronounced spilt-seat design with back support for the rider and a longer luggage rack at the rear. The bike rides on 19-17 cross-spoke wheels shod with tubeless tyres.

Also Read: Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 Models Now Cheaper By 2 lakh!

The X-Cape 1200’s chassis uses steel and aluminium for a balanced blend of strength and lightness. Attached to it is a fully-adjustable inverted front fork offering 180 mm of wheel travel, while the rear gets a single shock absorber with a progressive linkage, also delivering 180 mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by Brembo, with 320 mm discs and four-piston monoblock calipers up front, and a 280 mm disc paired with a two-piston caliper at the rear. The system is accompanied by Bosch cornering ABS. The motorcycle is also likely to be equipped with an IMU which means it is most likely to come with lean-sensitive traction control as well.

Moving to the motor, the X-Cape 1200 will be powered by the V2 Corsa Corta EVO V-twin mill that is capable of producing a healthy 123.2bhp at 9,000rpm, and 105 Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The motorcycle tips the scale at 245 kg (kerb), features an 860 mm seat height, offers a large 23-litre fuel tank, and has 190 mm of ground clearance.

The Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 will be available in three colour options – Arctic white, Energy Red, and Black Viper. Currently there is no confirmation if the motorcycle will be launched in India.