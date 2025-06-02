Login
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Ertiga To Get 6 Airbags As Standard Soon; S-Presso, Ignis Set To Miss Out
2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At Rs 9.52 Lakh
This Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Pikes Peak Ready With 6,125 Pounds Of Downforce
Bajaj To Launch More Affordable Chetak Variant In June
Tata Harrier EV Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night DriveMercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night Drive
Top 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 Lakh
Top Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India
Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 Crore
Top 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025
Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?

Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 Details Revealed

The X-Cape 1200 will be powered by the V2 Corsa Corta EVO with a peak power output of 123 bhp and 105 Nm, due for launch in UK markets soon.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • X-Cape 1200 details revealed on company website.
  • Powered by the V2 Corsa Corta EVO V-twin motor.
  • 245 kg (kerb), 860 mm seat height and 23-litre fuel tank

Italian two-wheeler brand, Moto Morini, had showcased an interesting spread of four new motorcycles during EICMA 2023. Off the four showcased bike that include the Corsaro 750 and Corsaro Sport, the X-Cape 1200, and Milano, the X-Cape 1200 is finally transitioning over to the arrival side as the manufacturer has revealed details of the adventure-tourer on its official website. The motorcycle is due for its official launch in the UK markets which is expected to happen anytime soon.

 

Also Read: Moto Morini X-Cape 700 Breaks Cover!

Moto Morini X Cape 1200 details revealed carandbike edited 2

Following the same silhouette of the X-Cape 650, but with an evolved design featuring a more pronounced look and added features. The twin-headlamp gets LED projector lamps with LED DRLs, tall windscreen, and with aggressively styled air-intake scoops. The bike features a more pronounced spilt-seat design with back support for the rider and a longer luggage rack at the rear. The bike rides on 19-17 cross-spoke wheels shod with tubeless tyres. 

 

Also Read: Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 Models Now Cheaper By 2 lakh!

Moto Morini X Cape 1200 details revealed carandbike edited 3

The X-Cape 1200’s chassis uses steel and aluminium for a balanced blend of strength and lightness. Attached to it is a fully-adjustable inverted front fork offering 180 mm of wheel travel, while the rear gets a single shock absorber with a progressive linkage, also delivering 180 mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by Brembo, with 320 mm discs and four-piston monoblock calipers up front, and a 280 mm disc paired with a two-piston caliper at the rear. The system is accompanied by Bosch cornering ABS. The motorcycle is also likely to be equipped with an IMU which means it is most likely to come with lean-sensitive traction control as well.

Moving to the motor, the X-Cape 1200 will be powered by the V2 Corsa Corta EVO V-twin mill that is capable of producing a healthy 123.2bhp at 9,000rpm, and 105 Nm of peak torque at 7,000rpm. The motorcycle tips the scale at 245 kg (kerb), features an 860 mm seat height, offers a large 23-litre fuel tank, and has 190 mm of ground clearance. 

 

The Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 will be available in three colour options – Arctic white, Energy Red, and Black Viper. Currently there is no confirmation if the motorcycle will be launched in India.

Popular Moto Morini Models