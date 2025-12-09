EU-Spec Citroen e-C3 EV Spied In India

Launched in India in 2023, the Citroen e-C3 was the company’s first electric car for the Indian market. The electric hatchback hasn’t been quite as successful as its more mainstream alternatives from the likes of Tata, but it has had fair success in the commercial vehicle space. Now, its European cousin has been spotted testing on Indian roads. The Euro-spec EV is also called the e-C3 and sits on a revised iteration of the Indian car’s platform, conforming to European regulations.

Compared to the Indian car, the European e-C3 gets a notably different design with a layered fascia featuring an upright grille, new Citroen logo and unique C-shaped headlamps with three-piece daytime running lamps. The rear lights also feature C-shaped light guides connected via a black appliqué strip. The interior, too, has little in common with the India model, with an all-new design featuring a large central touchscreen suspended above the air-con vents, while the driver gets a narrow digital instrument display embedded in the upper dashboard.



On the powertrain front, the Euro-spec e-C3 features a 44 kWh battery pack paired with a 111 bhp electric motor, giving the car a claimed range of over 300 km. The Indian car, in comparison, gets a 29.2 kWh battery and a 56 bhp electric motor, giving it an MIDC range of over 300 km.



As it stands, the Euro-spec e-C3 is highly unlikely to make it to the Indian market, with this car, in all likelihood, having been imported by a company as a test bed for either tech or components. Additionally, given that the model is registered in Karnataka and not in Tamil Nadu - Citroen’s headquarters are in TN, this car could have been imported by a components manufacturer or software supplier to test components or software.



The India-spec car, meanwhile, is due for an update with Citroen having rolled out updates across the remainder of its made-in-India range in recent months.

