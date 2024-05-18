Login
Citroen Partners With OHM E Logistics To Deliver 1,000 e-C3 EVs

The first fleet induction phase saw Citroen hand over 120 e-C3 EVs in Hyderabad, while the rest will be delivered over the next 12 months.
By car&bike Team

2 mins read

Published on May 18, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Citroen India will deliver 1,000 units of the e-C3 over the next 12 months.
  • The first 120 Citroen e-C3s were handed over to the logistics company in Hyderabad.
  • The Citroen e-C3 will be used as electric cabs by the company.

French carmaker Citroen announced signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with OHM E Logistics, a logistics company. As part of the MoU, the automaker will deliver 1,000 Citroen e-C3 electric vehicles into the latter’s electric shared mobility services in a phased manner. The first fleet induction phase saw Citroen hand over 120 e-C3 EVs in Hyderabad, while the rest will be delivered over the next 12 months. 

 

undefined

 

Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India, expressed, “We are delighted to partner with OHM E Logistics Pvt. Ltd. in their endeavour to embrace sustainable transportation solutions. The Citroën ë-C3 offers a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and eco-friendliness, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to transition towards greener mobility options. This partnership underscores our shared vision of promoting electric mobility and reducing carbon footprints in the mobility sector.”

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers' Choice Electric Car Of The Year

 

EC 3 1

 

Speaking at the event, Dr. Nirmal Reddy, Founder and Chairman - OHM Group, said, "With the Citroen All-New eC3, we are excited to add another feather in OHM's cap in our progressing journey of sustainable energy solutions to reduce carbon emissions in our mission of making the earth more greener and viably sustainable.”

 

The Citroen e-C3 will be used as electric cabs in and around Hyderabad. The electric hatchback promises a range of 320 km (ARAI-certified) and gets a host of features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, comfortable seats, a big boot, and more. The e-C3 also comes with fast charging, allowing it to be fully charged in less than an hour. OHM commenced its journey with 100 electric cabs in October 2022, which have been deployed at the Hyderabad Airport. 

 

