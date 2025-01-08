Citroen Basalt Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 28,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 8.25 Lakh

Citroen India has implemented its first price revision for the Basalt Coupe SUV since its launch in August 2024. The price hike ranges up to Rs 28,000, affecting most of the variants in the lineup. Initially, the Basalt was priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). With the revision, the prices now range from Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the Plus variant remains unaffected by the increase, retaining its original price.

Variants Old Price New Price Difference 1.2 Petrol You Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 26,000 1.2 Petrol Plus Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Unchanged 1.2 Turbo Plus Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.77 lakh Rs 28,000 1.2 Turbo Plus AT Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 13.07 Lakh Rs 28,000 1.2 Turbo Max* Rs 12.28 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 21,000 1.2 Turbo Max AT* Rs 13.62 lakh Rs 13.79 lakh Rs 17,000

The entry-level You variant sees a hike of Rs 26,000, bringing its price up to Rs 8.25 lakh. However, the Plus variant remains unchanged at Rs 9.99 lakh. The Turbo Plus on the other hand is now priced at Rs 11.77 lakh. The Turbo Plus AT is now priced at Rs 13.07 lakh while the Turbo Max is at Rs 12.49 lakh.

The Turbo Max AT which is the range-topping trim, gets a Rs 17,000 hike, with its new price being Rs 13.79 lakh, up from Rs 13.62 lakh. Meanwhile, the dual-tone variants, the Max and Turbo Max AT have witnessed a price hike of Rs 21,000 for the former and Rs 16,000, respectively.

Coming to the engines, the Basalt is offered with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill good for 81 bhp and 115 Nm or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that belts out 108 bhp and 195 Nm in manual and 205 Nm in automatic guise. The naturally aspirated petrol mill is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.



All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom and vary from city to city. Please check with your nearest Citroen dealership for more details.