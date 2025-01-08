Login
Citroen Basalt Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 28,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 8.25 Lakh

Citroen India has hiked prices of the Basalt across its variant lineup, except for the Plus variant which remains unaffected.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 8, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Citroen Basalt prices hiked in India
  • Price hike ranges between Rs 28,000 and Rs 17,000
  • Prices now start at Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Citroen India has implemented its first price revision for the Basalt Coupe SUV since its launch in August 2024. The price hike ranges up to Rs 28,000, affecting most of the variants in the lineup. Initially, the Basalt was priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.62 lakh (ex-showroom). With the revision, the prices now range from Rs 8.25 lakh to Rs 13.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the Plus variant remains unaffected by the increase, retaining its original price. 

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

 

Variants Old Price New Price Difference 
1.2 Petrol YouRs 7.99 lakhRs 8.25 lakh Rs 26,000
1.2 Petrol PlusRs 9.99 lakhRs 9.99 lakh Unchanged 
1.2 Turbo PlusRs 11.49 lakhRs 11.77 lakh Rs 28,000
1.2 Turbo Plus ATRs 12.79 lakhRs 13.07 Lakh Rs 28,000
1.2 Turbo Max*Rs 12.28 lakhRs 12.49 lakhRs 21,000
1.2 Turbo Max AT*Rs 13.62 lakhRs 13.79 lakh Rs 17,000

 

The entry-level You variant sees a hike of Rs 26,000, bringing its price up to Rs 8.25 lakh. However, the Plus variant remains unchanged at Rs 9.99 lakh. The Turbo Plus on the other hand is now priced at Rs 11.77 lakh. The Turbo Plus AT is now priced at  Rs 13.07 lakh while the Turbo Max is at  Rs 12.49 lakh. 

 

The Turbo Max AT which is the range-topping trim, gets a Rs  17,000 hike, with its new price being Rs  13.79 lakh, up from Rs 13.62 lakh. Meanwhile, the dual-tone variants, the Max and Turbo Max AT have witnessed a price hike of Rs 21,000 for the former and Rs 16,000, respectively.

 

Also Read: 2024 Citroen Basalt Turbo Petrol AT Review: India’s Most Affordable SUV Coupe
 

Basalt Image 27

Coming to the engines, the Basalt is offered with either a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill good for 81 bhp and 115 Nm or a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit that belts out 108 bhp and 195 Nm in manual and 205 Nm in automatic guise. The naturally aspirated petrol mill is only offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol comes with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic.
 

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom and vary from city to city. Please check with your nearest Citroen dealership for more details. 

 

 

# Citroen India# Citroen Basalt price hike# Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV# Citroen Basalt# Citroen Basalt Price# Basalt Coupe SUV# Basalt SUV# Cars# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

