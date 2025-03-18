Citroen Basalt Dark Edition Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Citroen will become the latest carmaker to offer stealth looks for some of its cars or SUVs. The company has teased a new ‘Dark Edition’ of the Basalt coupe-SUV for the Indian market, and the model is expected to go on sale soon. Citroen India’s brand director Shishir Mishra shared a short teaser video on social media previewing the coupe-SUV with a blacked-out look.



Based on what is visible in the teaser, the Basalt Dark Edition will get a new black exterior paint finish with the cabin featuring new black upholstery. The Basalt since its launch has been offered in seven exterior colours - Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue and Garnet Red monotone shades with Polar White and Garnet Red also offered with dual-tone paint finishes with a Black finished roof. Moving to the cabin, the entry You trim features a grey and black interior while higher variants feature a beige and black theme.

Basalt Dark Edition is expected to be based on the top-spec Basalt Max.

The teaser also shows that the Basalt Dark Edition will get the same dual-tone alloy wheels as the top-spec Basalt Max and retain all the chrome badging.



Based on the teaser, the Basalt Dark Edition will be based on the top-spec Basalt Max Turbo and offer features such as a 10.24-inch touchscreen, auto climate control, digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, power-adjustable and folding wing mirrors, a reverse camera, six airbags, ESP, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Basalt Dark Edition to get new darkened fabric upholstery.

On the powertrain front, the Basalt Dark will use the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine offered with the Basalt Max developing 108 bhp and 195 Nm in manual and 205 Nm in automatic guise. Gearbox options are expected to include a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic.



Expect the Basalt Dark Edition to cost a small premium over the standard coupe-SUV.