Citroen C3 Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 98,000: Range Now Starts At Rs 5.25 Lakh
By Jafar Rizvi
3 mins read
Published on August 12, 2025
Highlights
- Citroen C3 now priced from Rs 5.25 lakh
- Tops out at Rs 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
- New C3 X variants introduced for Shine trim level
Citroen India has refreshed its C3 hatchback range with a mix of significant price cuts, new top-spec trims, and a few feature additions. The update is aimed at making the C3 more appealing in the competitive entry-level and mid-range hatchback segments. Here we take a closer look at the difference in its prices across the range.
Entry-Level Variants See Massive Price Drops
The most notable change comes at the base level, where the entry-spec C3 Live variant – with the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox – has seen the most substantial price drop of Rs 98,000. It now starts at Rs 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom), down from Rs 6.23 lakh. The mid-spec C3 Feel variant, which also uses the same engine-gearbox combination, is now priced at Rs 6.23 lakh, marking a Rs 25,000 reduction. The Feel (Optional) variant, meanwhile, has also become more affordable, now priced at Rs 7.27 lakh.
|Variants
|Powertrain
|Transmission
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|C3 Live NA
|1.2-litre NA
|Manual (5-Speed)
|Rs 5,25,000
|Rs 6,23,000
|- Rs 98,000
|C3 Feel NA
|1.2-litre NA
|Manual (5-Speed)
|Rs 6,23,000
|Rs 6,48,000
|- Rs 25,000
|C3 Feel NA O
|1.2-litre NA
|Manual (5-Speed)
|Rs 7,27,000
|Rs 7,52,000
|- Rs 25,000
|C3 X Shine NA
|1.2-litre NA
|Manual (5-Speed)
|Rs 7,90,800
|Rs 8,15,800
|- Rs 25,000
|C3 X Shine NA Dual Tone
|1.2-litre NA
|Manual (5-Speed)
|Rs 8,05,800
|Rs 8,30,800
|- Rs 25,000
|C3 X Shine Turbo
|1.2-litre Turbo Petrol
|Manual (6-Speed)
|Rs 9,10,800
|Rs 9,35,800
|- Rs 25,000
|C3 X Shine Turbo AT
|1.2-litre Turbo Petrol
|Automatic (6-Speed)
|Rs 9,89,800
|Rs 9,99,800
|- Rs 10,000
New Top-Spec ‘C3 X’ Shine Introduced
Citroen has introduced new C3 X Shine trims, positioned at the top of the C3 range. These are available with both the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines. The standard C3 X Shine (NA petrol, manual) is now priced at Rs 7.90 lakh, down from Rs 8.15 lakh. A dual-tone version of the same variant is available for Rs 8.05 lakh, also seeing a Rs 25,000 price cut.
The turbo-petrol lineup has also become more accessible. The C3 X Shine now costs Rs 9.10 lakh, down from Rs 9.35 lakh. Meanwhile, the fully-loaded C3 X Shine Turbo, equipped with a 6-speed automatic, is now offered at Rs 9.89 lakh after a price drop of Rs 10,000. To know more about the ‘C3 X’ variants and new features, tap here.
CNG Kit & Optional Extras
Citroen is also offering a dealer-fitted 360-degree camera system for the C3 X Shine Turbo manual variant, priced at Rs 25,000. Additionally, buyers opting for any of the four NA petrol variants can now equip their car with a CNG kit, also a dealer-level installation, for an additional Rs 93,000.
All prices ex-showroom
