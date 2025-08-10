Updated Citroen Aircross Spied On Test

Shortly after Citroen confirmed upgrading select models in its India lineup as part of Phase 2.0, the updated Aircross has been spotted testing in the country. The test mule was largely undisguised, with camouflage limited to the front logo and rear seat window glass. The minimal camouflage on the test mule indicates that exterior updates will be subtle, with overall design appearing largely unchanged. Although the rear was not caught on camera, expect it to be largely the same as the existing model.

The interior is expected to see the most significant updates. The spotted model features a brown cabin with contrasting beige accents. The three-spoke steering wheel appears unchanged, although the logo on it remains under wraps. Additionally, the door panels, dashboard and the centre console are covered in camouflage, making details difficult to confirm.



In terms of features, the updated model is likely to include ventilated seats, upgraded materials for the dashboard, seats, and door panels, a 360-degree camera system, an auto-dimming IRVM, push-button start, and keyless entry. A sunroof may also be added to the mix. The second and third rows of the test vehicle were fully covered, but we don't expect it to get many changes.

The Aircross was the brand’s second model developed specifically for the Indian market after the C3 hatchback. Competing with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the Aircross offered the option of two or three rows of seating, depending on the variant. The model was launched in India in 2023 with the name C3 Aircross. However, in last year’s model update, the manufacturer dropped ‘C3’ from the name. This update also brought new features and added a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option.



Expect the updated Aircross model to continue with the same set of engine options. This includes a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 109 bhp and 190 Nm of torque, paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm, and is available only with a five-speed manual gearbox.

The current version of the Citroen Aircross is available in three trim levels: You, Plus and Max, with prices ranging between 8.62 lakh and Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom).



Citroen India’s 2.0 plans also entail upgrades for the C3 hatchback and the Basalt coupe SUV, along with the French carmaker’s aim to expand its network in the country.

