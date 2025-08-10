Updated Citroen Aircross Spied On Test

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Updated Citroen Aircross Spied On TestMaruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition UnveiledMahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Launched In NepalVLF Mobster India Launch On September 25Citroen Basalt, Aircross and C3 To Be Upgraded Under ‘2.0 Strategy’
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Unlimit Weekends | The Perfect Day of Road Trips, Fabulous Views, Meeting Friends & New ExperiencesKTM 390 ADVENTURE X Vs TRIUMPH SCRAMBLER 400 X COMPARISON REVIEWKTM 390 ADVENTURE X Vs TRIUMPH SCRAMBLER 400 X COMPARISON REVIEW
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra BE.05VinFast VF7Mercedes-AMG CLE 53Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberBenelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Royal Enfield Himalayan 750Suzuki E-Access
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Updated Citroen Aircross Spied On Test

The exterior of the updated model is expected to receive minor changes, while most of the attention is likely focused on the interior and added features.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated Aircross model spotted on test
  • Expect the updated model to gain new features
  • To continue with 1.2 litre NA and turbo petrol engine options

Shortly after Citroen confirmed upgrading select models in its India lineup as part of Phase 2.0, the updated Aircross has been spotted testing in the country. The test mule was largely undisguised, with camouflage limited to the front logo and rear seat window glass. The minimal camouflage on the test mule indicates that exterior updates will be subtle, with overall design appearing largely unchanged. Although the rear was not caught on camera, expect it to be largely the same as the existing model. 

 

Also Read: EVs As CVs – Citroen Evaluating A Parallel Idea
 Updated Citroen Aircross SUV Spotted Testiting 1
The interior is expected to see the most significant updates. The spotted model features a brown cabin with contrasting beige accents. The three-spoke steering wheel appears unchanged, although the logo on it remains under wraps. Additionally, the door panels, dashboard and the centre console are covered in camouflage, making details difficult to confirm.  
 
In terms of features, the updated model is likely to include ventilated seats, upgraded materials for the dashboard, seats, and door panels, a 360-degree camera system, an auto-dimming IRVM, push-button start, and keyless entry. A sunroof may also be added to the mix. The second and third rows of the test vehicle were fully covered, but we don't expect it to get many changes.  

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt AT 5000 km Long-Term Review: Business Not As Usual

 Updated Citroen Aircross SUV Spotted Testiting 2
The Aircross was the brand’s second model developed specifically for the Indian market after the C3 hatchback. Competing with the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos, the Aircross offered the option of two or three rows of seating, depending on the variant. The model was launched in India in 2023 with the name C3 Aircross. However, in last year’s model update, the manufacturer dropped ‘C3’ from the name. This update also brought new features and added a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine option. 
 
Expect the updated Aircross model to continue with the same set of engine options. This includes a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that produces 109 bhp and 190 Nm of torque, paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 81 bhp and 115 Nm, and is available only with a five-speed manual gearbox. 

 

Also Read: car&bike For The Record: Basalt Meets Basalt
 Citroen C3 Aircross 11

The current version of the Citroen Aircross is available in three trim levels: You, Plus and Max, with prices ranging between 8.62 lakh and Rs 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom).  
 
Citroen India’s 2.0 plans also entail upgrades for the C3 hatchback and the Basalt coupe SUV, along with the French carmaker’s aim to expand its network in the country. 

 

Spy shot source 
 

# Citroen India# Updated Citroen Aircross# Updated Citroen C3 Aircross# Updated Aircross# Citroen Aircross# Citroen C3 Aircross# Aircross SUV# Citroen Cars# Citroen Cars in India# Citroen 2.0 Strategy# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Citroen has rolled out a new 2.0 phase which entails product upgrades, network expansion and more.
    Citroen Basalt, Aircross and C3 To Be Upgraded Under ‘2.0 Strategy’
  • The unconventional coupe bodystyle hides a lot of conventional characteristics of a practical SUV that’s relevant for our roads.
    Citroen Basalt AT 5000 km Long-Term Review: Business Not As Usual
  • Better initial in-roads with eC3 in the commercial segment makes the French mass brand consider more battery powered options.
    EVs As CVs – Citroen Evaluating A Parallel Idea
  • The C3 Sport Edition is only offered with the Turbo petrol engine.
    Citroen C3 Sport Edition Launched In India At Rs 6.44 Lakh
  • New Citroen car buyers will get offers like cash benefits, extended warranty packages, and low EMI finance schemes.
    Citroen Offers Benefits Up To Rs. 2.80 Lakh On Select Models To Celebrate 4th Anniversary In India

Latest Reviews

  • The exterior of the updated model is expected to receive minor changes, while most of the attention is likely focused on the interior and added features.
    Updated Citroen Aircross Spied On Test
  • The Phantom Blaq Edition is essentially a special edition version of the Grand Vitara SUV, centred around an all-black theme
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition Unveiled
  • The BE 6 is priced at NR 57 lakh (Rs 35.66 lakh), while the XEV 9e, can be had for about NR 69 lakh (Rs 41 lakh)
    Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Launched In Nepal
  • The Mobster will be the first ICE scooter from the company to go on sale in India
    VLF Mobster India Launch On September 25
  • Citroen has rolled out a new 2.0 phase which entails product upgrades, network expansion and more.
    Citroen Basalt, Aircross and C3 To Be Upgraded Under ‘2.0 Strategy’
  • Vietnamese carmaker is kicking off its India innings with two electric SUVs, and has just registered the design of a larger, three-row model.
    VinFast Limo Green 7-Seat E-SUV Design Registered In India
  • The Thruxton 400 shares its platform with the Speed 400 but draws significant design inspiration from its larger Thruxton siblings. Here's a closer look at the motorcycle in detail.
    Triumph Thruxton 400: In Pictures
  • The highest benefits of up to Rs 1.22 lakh are being offered on the Elevate SUV
    Honda Amaze, City, Elevate Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.22 Lakh In August 2025
  • Bugatti has launched a ‘Programme Solitaire’ coachbuilding service with a bespoke ‘Brouillard’ that’s a 1,600hp tribute to Ettore’s horse
    One-Off Bugatti Brouillard Unveiled As A Tribute To Ettore’s Horse Under New Solitaire Program
  • The images reveal that the new T-Roc’s design will be similar to the current generation of the Tiguan SUV
    New Volkswagen T-Roc Caught Fully Undisguised Ahead Of Debut

Research More on Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

Starts at ₹ 8.62 - 14.6 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View C3 Aircross Specifications
View C3 Aircross Features

Popular Citroen Models