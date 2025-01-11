Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Citroen India Extends Standard Vehicle Warranty To 3 Years

Citroen has announced it has extended its standard vehicle warranty in India to 3 years or 1 lakh kilometres.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Citroen cars now come with a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty
  • Electric vehicle warranty period remains the same
  • Citroen sells 5 cars in India, including one electric vehicle

Citroen India has announced an extension to its standard vehicle warranty for internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, increasing the coverage to 3 years or 1,00,000 km, whichever comes first. This effective immediately replaces the earlier warranty of 2 years or 40,000 km. However, this change does not apply to the brand’s electric vehicle in India, as the warranty for the all-electric eC3 remains unchanged. In addition to this standard coverage, Citroen continues offering various extended warranty options for its potential customers. 

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 28,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 8.25 Lakh

 

Updated Citroen C3 Launched In India Now Offered With Automatic Transmission Digital Instruments Cluster

The updated warranty for ICE vehicles includes comprehensive coverage – protecting against manufacturing and material defects. It also features a transferable warranty, ensures the use of genuine parts and services, and eliminates out-of-pocket expenses for covered repairs.

 

Also Read: Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

 

Citroen C3 Aircross 11

Speaking about the announcement, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India, said: “Citroën’s mission has always been to provide Indian customers with vehicles that combine innovative design, comfort, and reliability. By introducing a 3-year/100,000-kilometre warranty as standard, we’re not just reaffirming our confidence in our product quality but also enhancing the ownership experience for our valued customers in India.

 

Citroen India’s current lineup comprises four ICE models and one electric vehicle: the eC3, C5 Aircross, Aircross, C3, and the Basalt. Among these, the Basalt Coupe SUV is the brand’s most recent launch, priced from Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

# Citroen India# Citroen Cars in India# Citroen Cars warranty# Citroen Basalt# Citroen eC3# Citroen C3# Citroen C5 Aircross# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Citroen India has hiked prices of the Basalt across its variant lineup, except for the Plus variant which remains unaffected.
    Citroen Basalt Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 28,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 8.25 Lakh
  • A record run from the gates of the Stellantis factory in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu to a historic basalt hillock in Mumbai, Maharashtra
    car&bike For The Record: Basalt Meets Basalt
  • This edition is available in two trim levels; mid-spec Plus and top-spec Max.
    Citroen Aircross Xplorer Edition Introduced With Two Accessory Packages
  • The C5 Aircross will be the first vehicle from Citroen to feature the STLA Medium platform
    Citroen C5 Aircross Concept Unveiled; Production-Spec Model Due In 2025
  • The recently launched Basalt coupe-SUV scored 26.19 points out of 32 for adult safety and 35.90 out of 49 for child protection.
    Citroen Basalt Scores 4 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Latest News

  • Citroen has announced it has extended its standard vehicle warranty in India to 3 years or 1 lakh kilometres.
    Citroen India Extends Standard Vehicle Warranty To 3 Years
  • 20th edition of the global awards has quite a few India-relevant models
    Swift, Camry On 2025 World Car Awards Shortlist
  • Along with increasing the full purchase prices of Windsor EV, the model under the BaaS scheme has also witnessed a hike in subscription costs.
    MG Windsor EV Prices Hiked By Rs 50,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 14 Lakh
  • Updates to the variant line-up include the addition of new Pure + & Pure + S trims and offering the Creative + PS trim with petrol and diesel engine options.
    2025 Tata Nexon Priced From Rs 7.99 Lakh; Gets Rejigged Variant Line-Up, New Colours
  • For the MY25 Meridian, Jeep is now offering the range-topping 4x4 AT option in the Limited (O) variant and has also introduced an option accessory package for the SUV.
    Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 AT Reintroduced; Priced At Rs 36.79 Lakh
  • Honda has given the all-black treatment to its Elevate compact SUV with the introduction of the Black Edition.
    Honda Elevate Black Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs 15.51 Lakh
  • Updated Tigor now packs in more tech in higher variants; Updates not carried over to the Tigor EV.
    2025 Tata Tigor Launched At Rs 6 Lakh; Features 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, 360-Degree Cameras
  • Slotting in between the Carrera and Carrera GTS, the newer 911 Carrera S is available in both coupe and cabriolet bodystyle.
    2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S Revealed: More Powerful Flat-Six, But No Manual Gearbox
  • The new Hyundai Creta Electric's cabin will see some EV-specific changes along with some new features.
    Upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric SUV's Interior And Cabin Features Announced
  • Aside from now complying with OBD-2B regulations, the motorcycles receive new colourways for the 2025 model year.
    2025 Suzuki Gixxer Series, V-Strom SX Launched In India; Now OBD-2B Compliant

Popular Citroen Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Citroen India Extends Standard Vehicle Warranty To 3 Years
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved