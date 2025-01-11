Citroen India Extends Standard Vehicle Warranty To 3 Years

Citroen India has announced an extension to its standard vehicle warranty for internal combustion engine (ICE) cars, increasing the coverage to 3 years or 1,00,000 km, whichever comes first. This effective immediately replaces the earlier warranty of 2 years or 40,000 km. However, this change does not apply to the brand’s electric vehicle in India, as the warranty for the all-electric eC3 remains unchanged. In addition to this standard coverage, Citroen continues offering various extended warranty options for its potential customers.

The updated warranty for ICE vehicles includes comprehensive coverage – protecting against manufacturing and material defects. It also features a transferable warranty, ensures the use of genuine parts and services, and eliminates out-of-pocket expenses for covered repairs.

Speaking about the announcement, Shishir Mishra, Brand Director, Citroën India, said: “Citroën’s mission has always been to provide Indian customers with vehicles that combine innovative design, comfort, and reliability. By introducing a 3-year/100,000-kilometre warranty as standard, we’re not just reaffirming our confidence in our product quality but also enhancing the ownership experience for our valued customers in India.

Citroen India’s current lineup comprises four ICE models and one electric vehicle: the eC3, C5 Aircross, Aircross, C3, and the Basalt. Among these, the Basalt Coupe SUV is the brand’s most recent launch, priced from Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom).

