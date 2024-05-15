Login
Moto Morini X-Cape 650 & X-Cape 650X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 1.31 Lakh

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X are now priced at Rs. 5.99 lakh and Rs. 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The new prices are now in effect across India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Moto Morini slashes prices of X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X in India
  • X-Cape now priced at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Moto Morini, a part of the Aadishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), has announced a revision of the prices of the X-Cape 650 and the X-Cape 650X in India. At the time of launch a few years ago, it was priced at Rs. 7.30 lakh and Rs. 7.50 lakh respectively (Ex-showroom). But now the company has slashed the prices significantly. At Rs. 5.99 lakh, the X-Cape 650 is now Rs. 1.31 lakh more affordable and the X-Cape 650X is now priced at Rs. 6.49 lakh, which is Rs. 1.01 lakh cheaper than before. The new prices are now in effect across India. 

Prices (ex-showroom)Moto Morini X-Cape 650Moto Morini X-Cape 650XDifference
Old Rs. 7,30,000Rs.5,99,000Rs. 1,31,000
NewRs. 7,50,000Rs.6,49,000Rs. 1,01,000

 

Also Read: Moto Morini X-Cape 650X Review

 

The X-Cape 650 range gets a 649 cc parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and makes 59 bhp at 8,250 rpm along with 54 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The X-Cape 650 gets a decent list of features. The 7-inch TFT colour display is probably the best in the segment and has good animation too. It gets Bluetooth connectivity and tyre pressure monitoring system as standard too. 

Moto Morini X-Cape 650

In terms of electronics, the only feature it gets is off-road ABS, which disengages ABS on the rear wheel. There’s no traction control or riding modes. Plus, the 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel are spoked and are tubeless, so that is a great feature to have.

Moto Morini X-Cape 650X Off-road

At the price, the X-Cape motorcycles are one of the few adventure touring and off-road capable motorcycles that you can buy in the 650 cc space.

