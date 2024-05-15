Moto Morini X-Cape 650 & X-Cape 650X Prices Slashed By Up To Rs. 1.31 Lakh

Moto Morini, a part of the Aadishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), has announced a revision of the prices of the X-Cape 650 and the X-Cape 650X in India. At the time of launch a few years ago, it was priced at Rs. 7.30 lakh and Rs. 7.50 lakh respectively (Ex-showroom). But now the company has slashed the prices significantly. At Rs. 5.99 lakh, the X-Cape 650 is now Rs. 1.31 lakh more affordable and the X-Cape 650X is now priced at Rs. 6.49 lakh, which is Rs. 1.01 lakh cheaper than before. The new prices are now in effect across India.

Prices (ex-showroom) Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Moto Morini X-Cape 650X Difference Old Rs. 7,30,000 Rs.5,99,000 Rs. 1,31,000 New Rs. 7,50,000 Rs.6,49,000 Rs. 1,01,000

The X-Cape 650 range gets a 649 cc parallel-twin engine that is liquid-cooled and makes 59 bhp at 8,250 rpm along with 54 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The X-Cape 650 gets a decent list of features. The 7-inch TFT colour display is probably the best in the segment and has good animation too. It gets Bluetooth connectivity and tyre pressure monitoring system as standard too.

In terms of electronics, the only feature it gets is off-road ABS, which disengages ABS on the rear wheel. There’s no traction control or riding modes. Plus, the 19-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel are spoked and are tubeless, so that is a great feature to have.

At the price, the X-Cape motorcycles are one of the few adventure touring and off-road capable motorcycles that you can buy in the 650 cc space.