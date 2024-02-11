2024 Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition Launched In Europe
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 11, 2024
Highlights
- The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Black Ebony gets an all-black shade with grey and red accents
- It carries the same 649 cc twin-cylinder motor with 59 bhp and 54 Nm
- The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 adventure tourer is already on sale in India
Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle maker Moto Morini has launched the 2024 X-Cape 650 Black Ebony Edition in Europe. The new special edition version of its popular middleweight adventure motorcycle gets a new livery, which was first showcased at EICMA 2023 last November. The new adventure tourer finally rolls into showrooms across Europe and is likely to make it to other markets soon.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Moto Morini Showcases X-Cape 1200 and Corsaro Models
The 2024 Moto Morini X-Cape Black Ebony Edition carries over the same design and overall styling but adds a stealthy look to the ADV with the all-black colourway. The gloss-black base paint is accentuated by the grey and red accents across the bodywork. The bike maker is also offering a host of accessories to personalise the motorcycle, with the range comprising everything from crash protection to luggage options.
Power continues to come from the familiar 649 cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine with a 180-degree crankshaft. The motor belts out 59 bhp and 54 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike comes equipped with some serious hardware, including the fully adjustable Marzocchi USD front forks and a mono-shock at the rear. Braking performance comes from Brembo units at either end with Bosch-sourced dual-channel ABS that can be turned off depending on the terrain. Moreover, the bike comes equipped with wire-spoked wheels with a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear unit, both of which are wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres.
Also Read: Moto Morini Reveals New Calibro 650 Cruiser Motorcycle
The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 is fairly loaded on features with a 7-inch TFT display that comes with full colour and nice graphics. It also gets smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, navigation and more. The motorcycle competes in the heavily contested middleweight adventure tourer segment against the likes of the Aprilia Tuareg 660, KTM 890 Adventure, Yamaha Tenere 700, Kawasaki Versys 650 and more in Europe.
It’s unclear if the special edition will make its way to the Indian market. The X-Cape 650 is on sale in India, with Hyderabad-based Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) handling its sales and distribution. The bike has been around for about two years now and retails both the X-Cape 650 and the more road-biased X-Cape 650X, priced between Rs 7.20 lakh and Rs 7.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
