Moto Morini Reveals New Calibro 650 Cruiser Motorcycle

Moto Morini has taken the wraps off its latest Calibro 650, a cruiser motorcycle at the Degustando event in Milan. The Motorcycle will also be displayed at the EICMA 2023.

Powering this motorcycle is a 649 cc parallel-twin engine that is slated to make around 60 bhp and 54 Nm of torque, similar to the X-Cape and the Seiemmezzo. However, an A2-compliant version of the motorcycle will also be sold, which makes 47 bhp.

It features an adaptable riding position, allowing riders to choose footrest positions. The suspension and sturdy steel double cradle chassis ensure stability and manoeuvrability. The Calibro has 18-inch front and 16-inch rear tubeless aluminium wheels and LED headlights.

The motorcycle features a seat height of 720 mm. The riding information such as fuel level indicator, and gear engage indicator is displayed on the analog dashboard which is integrated with a digital display.

Although Moto Morini has unveiled the Calibro in the international market, there's no news yet if it will make its way to the Indian market.

Written by: Ronit Agarwal