Login

Moto Morini Reveals New Calibro 650 Cruiser Motorcycle

Powering this motorcycle is a 649 cc parallel-twin engine that is slated to make around 60 bhp and 54 Nm of torque, similar to the X-Cape and the Seiemmezzo
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

16-Oct-23 12:38 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Moto Morini reveals its Calibro 650 cruiser motorcycle.
  • Powered by a 649 cc parallel-twin engine.
  • It gets 18 inch front and 16 inch rear tubeless aluminium wheels, complemented by LED headlights.

Moto Morini has taken the wraps off its latest Calibro 650, a cruiser motorcycle at the Degustando event in Milan. The Motorcycle will also be displayed at the EICMA 2023. 

 

Powering this motorcycle is a 649 cc parallel-twin engine that is slated to make around 60 bhp and 54 Nm of torque, similar to the X-Cape and the Seiemmezzo. However, an A2-compliant version of the motorcycle will also be sold, which makes 47 bhp. 

 

It features an adaptable riding position, allowing riders to choose footrest positions. The suspension and sturdy steel double cradle chassis ensure stability and manoeuvrability. The Calibro has 18-inch front and 16-inch rear tubeless aluminium wheels and LED headlights.

 

Also Read: QJMotor SRK 600 RR Unveiled With 600 cc Inline-Four Engine

The motorcycle features a seat height of 720 mm. The riding information such as fuel level indicator, and gear engage indicator is displayed on the analog dashboard which is integrated with a digital display.

 

Also Read: QJMotor Patents Electronic Clutch System

Although Moto Morini has unveiled the Calibro in the international market, there's no news yet if it will make its way to the Indian market. 

 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

# Moto Morini# Moto Morini 650 Cruiser# Moto Morini Calibro 650

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 Mahindra Bolero
2014 Mahindra Bolero
87,878 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 3.43 L
₹ 7,677/monthemi
Shiva Auto Car (I) Pvt. Ltd Patparganj Anand Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Mahindra Bolero
2014 Mahindra Bolero
88,766 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 3.00 L
₹ 6,719/monthemi
Shiva Auto Car (I) Pvt. Ltd Patparganj Anand Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Renault Kwid
2020 Renault Kwid
39,692 km
Petrol
AMT
₹ 5.00 L
₹ 11,198/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna
2018 Hyundai Verna
44,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Nissan Magnite
8.8
0
10
2021 Nissan Magnite
16,197 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
₹ 21,277/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV700
8.4
0
10
2022 Mahindra XUV700
29,800 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 23.00 L
₹ 48,650/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Creta
2022 Hyundai Creta
24,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 17.35 L
₹ 36,693/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Glanza
8.5
0
10
2019 Toyota Glanza
39,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 16,387/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Renault Duster
2017 Renault Duster
39,692 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.85 L
₹ 13,102/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Moto Morini Models

Moto Morini Seiemmezzo
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo

₹ 6.89 - 7.1 Lakh

Moto Morini X-Cape
Moto Morini X-Cape

₹ 7.2 - 7.5 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Moto Morini Reveals New Calibro 650 Cruiser Motorcycle
Moto Morini Reveals New Calibro 650 Cruiser Motorcycle
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17709 second ago

Powering this motorcycle is a 649 cc parallel-twin engine that is slated to make around 60 bhp and 54 Nm of torque, similar to the X-Cape and the Seiemmezzo

Triumph Scrambler 400 X Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
Triumph Scrambler 400 X Vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-15319 second ago

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is the newest entrant in the scrambler segment In India

Bagnaia Charges To Sensational Indonesian Grand Prix Win From 13th And Reclaims Championship Lead As Martin Crashes
Bagnaia Charges To Sensational Indonesian Grand Prix Win From 13th And Reclaims Championship Lead As Martin Crashes
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-12825 second ago

The reigning world champion put on one of the greatest rides of his career to win from 13th on grid after main title rival Jorge Martin crashed out of a commanding lead.

MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Special Edition Unveiled
MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Special Edition Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6686 second ago

The Italian brand celebrates its 80th anniversary year of its legendary 98 engine with the new Superveloce 98.

Servotech And EMCOR Join Forces To Deploy 1,000 EV Charging Stations Across India
Servotech And EMCOR Join Forces To Deploy 1,000 EV Charging Stations Across India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The project will begin with the installation of 100 DC fast EV chargers across the South of India

Jeep India Launches ‘Care Festival’ Offering Complimentary Services, Discounts And Maintenance To Owners
Jeep India Launches ‘Care Festival’ Offering Complimentary Services, Discounts And Maintenance To Owners
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

From October 16-31, 2023, Jeep India presents the 'Care Festival,' offering a 40-point vehicle health package, free alignment, 15 per cent off car care products, 10 per cent off select accessories, and a 20 per cent discount on specific merchandise.

Ashok Leyland Secures Order of 1,666 BSVI Buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings
Ashok Leyland Secures Order of 1,666 BSVI Buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

At present, Ashok Leyland currently operates a fleet of 18,000 buses in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program
Audi India Introduces 10-Year Roadside Assistance Program
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Audi has also included the provision of specially-designed towing platforms.

Jorge Martin Wins 4 Sprint Races In A Row As He Seizes The Championship Lead For The First Time
Jorge Martin Wins 4 Sprint Races In A Row As He Seizes The Championship Lead For The First Time
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Spaniard looked unstoppable as he battled up the grid from sixth to claim the lead in the title hunt from Bagnaia for the first time in his career

Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini
Two-Time F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen To Mentor Young Indian F2 Driver Kush Maini
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Maini, a 23-year-old talent, has already shown promise in the F2 season with top-five qualifying performances and a podium finish in Melbourne.

Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 Adventure Bike Revealed
Moto Morini X-Cape 1200 Adventure Bike Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 months ago

The new model, to be called the Moto Morini X-Cape 1200, has been teased in a series of official images from the Italian-Chinese brand, with the model’s debut expected in late 2023.

Moto Morini X-Cape 650 X Review
Moto Morini X-Cape 650 X Review
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

10 months ago

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 X might just be the 650 cc adventure motorcycle that you need. We spent some time with the motorcycle and here is what we think of the ADV.

EICMA 2022: Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ADV-R Unveiled
EICMA 2022: Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ADV-R Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 months ago

The Moto Morini X-Cape 650 ADV-R is a more hardcore ‘Rally’ version of the brand’s X-Cape 650 mid-size adventure bike.

Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 61/2 Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.89 Lakh
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 61/2 Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 6.89 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Moto Morini, backed by Adishwar Auto Ride, which also sells Benelli and Keeway branded models, has launched the Seiemmezzo 61/2 range in India.

Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 7.20 Lakh
Moto Morini X-Cape 650 Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 7.20 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Italian motorcycle brand Moto Morini makes its debut in India with a very capable mid-size adventure bike, the X-Cape 650, along with a Scrambler.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Moto Morini Reveals New Calibro 650 Cruiser Motorcycle
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved