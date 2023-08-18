Login

QJMotor Patents Electronic Clutch System

The idea behind the electronic clutch system is similar to how ride-by-wire throttle systems work, making use of electronics rather than any physical or manual means to operate the system.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

18-Aug-23 03:50 PM IST

  • Electronic clutch system revealed in patents
  • QJMotor is one of the brands of the Qianjiang Group
  • QJMotor has limited presence in India

Chinese motorcycle giant Qianjiang, the parent company of QJMotor, Benelli and Moto Morini has filed a new patent for an electronically controlled clutch system. The system has been illustrated on the 700 cc, parallel-twin engine of the QJMotor SRK700, also used in the Benelli TRK 702. Unlike hydraulic or the more common cable-operated clutches, the electronically operated clutch promises to simplify the design, eliminating the need to route a clutch cable or hydraulics from the clutch lever on the handlebar.

 

The concept of an electronic clutch is similar to ride-by-wire throttle system.

 

The system is similar to ride-by-wire throttle, and the electronic clutch will rely on electronics, although there will still be a clutch lever. But instead of operating manually, the clutch will be operated electronically. The electronic clutch will possibly lead to smoother and more precise gear changes, but it could also be part of a semi-automatic or fully automatic transmission. Qianjiang’s approach will possibly allow riders to switch between a manual mode, with full control over the clutch and gears, as well as an automatic mode where the bike will shift gears on its own.

 

The QJMotor SRK 700 shares the same underpinnings with the Benelli TRK 702 pictured above.

 

The Qianjiang Group is one of China’s leading motorcycle manufacturers, and this innovative electronic clutch system is certainly an example of how much technology has improved for the Chinese industry. But this isn’t the first time an electronic clutch system has been patented. Honda had filed patents for a similar but slightly different technology, although so far, no manufacturer has implemented any such system in a production model. 

 

In India, QJMotor has limited presence and has been introduced by Adishwa Auto Ride India (AARI), a Hyderabad-based multi-brand motorcycle retailer which also sells motorcycles from Benelli, Zontes, Keeway and Moto Morini brands. 

