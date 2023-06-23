QJMotor SRK800RR Revealed In Leaked Image

Chinese motorcycle brand QJMotor, one of the fastest-growing brands in the country seems to be on a product offensive, with several new motorcycles launched in quick succession. A leaked image now confirms QJMotor’s new four-cylinder sportbike, the QJMotor SRK800RR, which will be powered by a new 778 cc, inline four-cylinder engine, with power output around 100 bhp.

Patent images reveal that the inline four-cylinder engine is different although the bore is similar to the Honda CBR650R's.

Now, QJMotor already has the SRK600RR, a model developed alongside its sister brand Benelli, but the new 778 cc engine is not expected to be a bored out version of that 600 cc four-cylinder engine. The engine though seems to take some architectural inspiration from the design of the Honda CBR650R, with the same 67 mm bore, but with a longer stroke of around 55.2 mm to get to the 778 cc capacity. Despite the similarities, QJMotor’s four-cylinder engine is quite different to Honda’s design as QJMotor patent drawings illustrate.

The QJMotor 1000RR is the brand's answer to the BMW S 1000 RR.

The bike also comes with top-notch components, including Brembo radial four-pot brake calipers, and suspension expected to be from Marzocchi, considering the Italian suspension brand and the Qianjiang Group have a joint venture to manufacture Marzocchi components in China. According to some reports, the SRK800RR is expected to have a kerb weight of 206 kg, with top speed of around 220 kmph.

The big question is, will the SRK800RR be launched in India? While QJMotor does have presence in India, all the models offered on sale so far, range from 125 cc to 500 cc. If at all, the brand sees scope for the SRK800RR, and if it can be launched at a competitive price, it does stand a chance of being launched here, but it’s still a long shot.