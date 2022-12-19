Harley-Davidson X350, X500 Details Leaked; Debut Soon

It was in 2019 that Harley-Davidson and China’s Qianjiang Motor entered into a joint venture to manufacture a sub 500 cc model along with a new 500 cc model, made specially for Asian markets. But despite a few sketches and test mules being spotted, the motorcycles never came close to a market launch. Now, all that is to change as details about the Harley-Davidson X350 and the Harley-Davidson X500 have been leaked ahead of a market debut. That is because the HarleyDavidson-QJ Motor JV has been officially given a go-ahead to manufacture motorcycles by the Chinese Government.

Clear images also accompany the leaked details of the two motorcycles. While internally they are code-named HD350 and HD500, badging on the motorcycles reveal that they will be named X350 and X500. Talking about the 350 first, it is likely to get a 353 cc parallel-twin engine, which will be liquid-cooled. The motor is expected to churn out anywhere between 30 to 35 bhp and have a top speed of 143 kmph. The motorcycle will have a kerb weight of 195 kg, which is on the portlier side.

The X500, the bigger motorcycle, is likely to use the same engine and frame as the Benelli Leoncino 500, which is currently on sale in India. So, there will be a 500 cc parallel-twin engine which will be liquid-cooled and makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Expect the motorcycle to have a top speed of 159 kmph and a kerb weight of around 207 kg, which is lighter than the Leoncino 500. Common features on both motorcycles are twin-disc brakes up front, single-disc at the rear, USD fork up front, monoshock at the rear and alloy wheels. The X350 gets petal type discs up front while the X500 gets regular, conventional discs.

Both motorcycles carry a roadster look, similar to each other, with a minimalist design, exposed frame and engine, round headlight and a stepped seat.

Under the current JV, Harley did reveal a 350 cc motorcycle earlier in 2019, with a 338 cc parallel-twin engine from the Benelli 302S, but that was scrapped and the current motorcycle took shape in its place.

Now, the idea for Harley and QJ Motor to enter a JV was to manufacture low-capacity motorcycles for the Asian market, with the Harley brand name, but it may be possible that these motorcycles don’t make it to the Indian market at all. But fear not! Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp together are working on a low-capacity, India-specific premium motorcycle, which will be launched in the coming years.

