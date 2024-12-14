Login
India Bike Week 2024 Snapshots: Best Custom Bike, Upgraded Himalayan And KTM's New ADVs

It's a week since the 11th edition of IBW concluded, and unlike us, if you missed IBW this year, fret not; we have got you covered.
By Jafar Rizvi

Published on December 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • IBW 2024 was held in Vagator, Goa
  • The 2024 IBW saw over 25,000 participants over two days
  • KTM unveiled two bikes at IBW this year

The eleventh edition of India Bike Week (IBW) concluded a week ago, leaving us reminiscing about the sand, surf, motorcycles, and delicious food that made the event unforgettable. Held in Vagator, Goa, the 2024 edition of IBW wrapped up on December 7, 2024. The motorcycle festival celebrated its 11th year in India and attracted over 25,000 participants. If you missed out on this year’s festival, we have got the highlights covered for you. Here’s a glimpse into the 2024 India Bike Week. 

IBW 2024 2

 

Also Read: India Bike Week 2024: New Motorcycles, Custom Builds, Music, And More

 

Vagator Comes Alive

IBW 2024 19

Riders from all over brought the venue to life with roaring engines, wide smiles, and two-wheelers of all shapes and sizes.

 

Custom Motorcycles

ibw 2024 3 1

Custom-built bikes continued to steal the show, with unique designs on full display.

 

Also Read: India Bike Week Likely To Move Out Of Goa In 2025

 

IBW Best Mod Bike

IBW 2024 2

Sayed Omer Siddique’s custom creation, “BURAAQ,” powered by a Carberry twin-engine, won the Best Modified Bike category, earning a prize of Rs 25,000.

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Enduro R At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures

 

KTM Displays

IBW 2024 36

KTM showcased its big bike offerings while unveiling two highly anticipated models: the 2025 390 Adventure and the new 390 Enduro R.

 

Also Read: New KTM 390 Adventure Debuts At IBW 2024

 

Upgrades for Himalayan

IBW 2024 33

Reise Moto presented a modified Himalayan featuring upgrades like a larger fuel tank, engine case, crankcase, and chain guide, sourced from Italian brand Acerbis.

 

Hero MotoCorp

IBW 2024 32

Hero MotoCorp displayed rally bikes, including its larger Dakar rally model.

 

Dirt Dash Track

IBW 2024 8

Visitors also enjoyed the Dirt Dash track, where the Hero Xpulse tackled sand trails for timed laps.

 

Harley-Davidson

India Bike Week 2024

Harley-Davidson made waves with its X440 flat track machine, based on the X440 platform, and an impressive lineup of larger motorcycles.

 

Bajaj Pulsar Stunt School

IBW 2024 1

Bajaj Auto showcased stunts performed by riders on the NS400, including wheelies, stoppies, and burnouts.

 

Freestyle Stunts by FMX 

IBW 2024 15

Keeping the adrenaline pumping, freestyle stunt riders from Motor Mayhem FMX wowed attendees with a breathtaking show.

 

Music

IBW 2024 13

The two-day festival closed the nights with some enthralling music with performances by Divine, OAFF and Savera, and Brodha V, delivering memorable sets. 

 

That was the 2024 India Bike Week in a nutshell, and it makes us excited for what the next edition has in store.

  India Bike Week 2024 concluded on December 7 and attracted over 25,000 riders from different parts of the country.
