India Bike Week 2024 Snapshots: Best Custom Bike, Upgraded Himalayan And KTM's New ADVs

The eleventh edition of India Bike Week (IBW) concluded a week ago, leaving us reminiscing about the sand, surf, motorcycles, and delicious food that made the event unforgettable. Held in Vagator, Goa, the 2024 edition of IBW wrapped up on December 7, 2024. The motorcycle festival celebrated its 11th year in India and attracted over 25,000 participants. If you missed out on this year’s festival, we have got the highlights covered for you. Here’s a glimpse into the 2024 India Bike Week.

Vagator Comes Alive

Riders from all over brought the venue to life with roaring engines, wide smiles, and two-wheelers of all shapes and sizes.

Custom Motorcycles

Custom-built bikes continued to steal the show, with unique designs on full display.

IBW Best Mod Bike

Sayed Omer Siddique’s custom creation, “BURAAQ,” powered by a Carberry twin-engine, won the Best Modified Bike category, earning a prize of Rs 25,000.

KTM Displays

KTM showcased its big bike offerings while unveiling two highly anticipated models: the 2025 390 Adventure and the new 390 Enduro R.

Upgrades for Himalayan

Reise Moto presented a modified Himalayan featuring upgrades like a larger fuel tank, engine case, crankcase, and chain guide, sourced from Italian brand Acerbis.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp displayed rally bikes, including its larger Dakar rally model.

Dirt Dash Track

Visitors also enjoyed the Dirt Dash track, where the Hero Xpulse tackled sand trails for timed laps.

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson made waves with its X440 flat track machine, based on the X440 platform, and an impressive lineup of larger motorcycles.

Bajaj Pulsar Stunt School

Bajaj Auto showcased stunts performed by riders on the NS400, including wheelies, stoppies, and burnouts.

Freestyle Stunts by FMX

Keeping the adrenaline pumping, freestyle stunt riders from Motor Mayhem FMX wowed attendees with a breathtaking show.

Music

The two-day festival closed the nights with some enthralling music with performances by Divine, OAFF and Savera, and Brodha V, delivering memorable sets.

That was the 2024 India Bike Week in a nutshell, and it makes us excited for what the next edition has in store.