Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Electric AE-47Honda CB750 HornetBenelli Benelli 302SHarley-Davidson Nightster X440Norton Commando 961 Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

India Bike Week 2024: New Motorcycles, Custom Builds, Music, And More

India Bike Week 2024 concluded on December 7 and attracted over 25,000 riders from different parts of the country.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 14, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • India Bike Week marked its 11th edition in 2024
  • Garnered over 25,000 riders
  • KTM unveiled two bikes alongside custom bikes on showcase

India Bike Week (IBW), one of India’s most eagerly awaited motorcycling events, marked its 11th edition this year drawing over 25,000 riders from across the country. The festival, held on December 6-7, 2024, in Vagator, Goa has become a landmark event in India’s motorcycling calendar. Among the many highlights was the IBW Build-Off Championship, where Sayed Omer Siddique’s custom bike “BURAAQ,” powered by a Carberry twin-engine, won the Best Modified Bike category, earning a prize of Rs 25,000.

 

Also Read: India Bike Week Likely To Move Out Of Goa In 2025

 

IBW 2024 1

The IBW venue was divided into various sections, including an outdoor and indoor expo, music and community stages, a dedicated overlanding stage, and racing areas. A few highlighting activities included the Harley-Davidson Flat Track Race, the IBW Hill Climb presented by Reise Moto, the IBW Dirt Dash, and the Pulsar Mania stunt showcase.

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Enduro R At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures

 

IBW 2024

In addition, KTM unveiled two new models – the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure and the all-new Enduro 390 R – while other brands like Brixton Motorcycles, Hero MotoCorp, and Harley-Davidson showcased their latest offerings alongside other one-off impressive custom builds.

 

Also Read: New KTM 390 Adventure Debuts At IBW 2024

 

IBW 2024 2

Several competitions were held during the festival. In the Harley-Davidson Flat Track Race, Yogesh P claimed the top spot, taking home Rs 5 lakhs, followed by Satyaraj Arumugam and Yogi Chabbria, who won Rs 3 lakhs and Rs 2 lakhs, respectively. In the IBW Hill Climb, Russy Josy emerged victorious with a Rs 50,000 prize, while Osh Babani and Yuva Kumar secured second and third places, earning Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000. The IBW Dirt Dash saw Gigyun Benjamin win Rs 25,000.

# India Bike Week 2024# IBW 2024# Bikes in India# Bikes# IBW# India Bike Week# Bikes# India Bike Week# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • At a press briefing before the event, Martin Da Costa talked about a need to explore new locations for the motorcycling festival.
    India Bike Week Likely To Move Out Of Goa In 2025
  • For those seeking something more hardcore than the standard 390 Adventure, KTM will bring the 390 Enduro R to India at the start of 2025.
    KTM 390 Enduro R At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures
  • Alongside the standard 390 Adventure, KTM has also showcased the more focused KTM 390 Enduro R at India Bike Week 2024.
    New KTM 390 Adventure S Debuts At India Bike Week 2024; Launch In January 2025
  • BMW Motorrad will hike prices across its range in its portfolio and cites rising overall input costs.
    BMW Motorrad India To Hike Prices By 2.5% From January 1
  • We’ve compiled a list highlighting selections from both Indian and international brands, along with each member of the car&bike team sharing their personal favourite.
    Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024: Team carandbike's Picks

Latest News

  • It's a week since the 11th edition of IBW concluded, and unlike us, if you missed IBW this year, fret not; we have got you covered.
    India Bike Week 2024 Snapshots: Best Custom Bike, Upgraded Himalayan And KTM's New ADVs
  • Triumph has rolled out discounts on its most affordable motorcycle in India as part of its year-end scheme.
    Triumph Speed T4 Available With Rs 18,000 Discount In December 2024
  • India Bike Week 2024 concluded on December 7 and attracted over 25,000 riders from different parts of the country.
    India Bike Week 2024: New Motorcycles, Custom Builds, Music, And More
  • KTM had acquired controlling stake in the iconic Italian motorcycle brand just nine months ago.
    KTM To Drop MV Agusta Amidst Financial Crisis
  • The 1390 Super Adventure R is the most extreme full-size adventure bike from KTM! And production is slated to begin in 2025!
    KTM 1390 Super Adventure R Revealed
  • Hero MotoCorp has discontinued the Xpulse 200T and the Xtreme 200 4V, both of which suffered from poor sales in India
    Hero Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200 4V Discontinued
  • The Vision One-Eleven electric concept pays homage to the Mercedes C111 from the 1970s.
    Mercedes-Benz Vision One-Eleven Concept Showcased In Mumbai
  • Recently showcased at India Bike Week 2024, the motorcycles are expected to be launched sometime in January 2025
    KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro R India Bookings Open; Deliveries In February 2025
  • The car will be built on the Neue Klasse platform, a dedicated EV platform from BMW
    All-Electric BMW M3 Teased Ahead Of Debut
  • The Skoda Kylaq will reach showrooms only from January 27, 2025, onwards. And that is also when deliveries will start.
    All-New Skoda Kylaq Bags 10,000 Bookings In 10 Days; Deliveries To Begin In January
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • India Bike Week 2024: New Motorcycles, Custom Builds, Music, And More
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved