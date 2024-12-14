India Bike Week 2024: New Motorcycles, Custom Builds, Music, And More

India Bike Week (IBW), one of India’s most eagerly awaited motorcycling events, marked its 11th edition this year drawing over 25,000 riders from across the country. The festival, held on December 6-7, 2024, in Vagator, Goa has become a landmark event in India’s motorcycling calendar. Among the many highlights was the IBW Build-Off Championship, where Sayed Omer Siddique’s custom bike “BURAAQ,” powered by a Carberry twin-engine, won the Best Modified Bike category, earning a prize of Rs 25,000.

The IBW venue was divided into various sections, including an outdoor and indoor expo, music and community stages, a dedicated overlanding stage, and racing areas. A few highlighting activities included the Harley-Davidson Flat Track Race, the IBW Hill Climb presented by Reise Moto, the IBW Dirt Dash, and the Pulsar Mania stunt showcase.

In addition, KTM unveiled two new models – the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure and the all-new Enduro 390 R – while other brands like Brixton Motorcycles, Hero MotoCorp, and Harley-Davidson showcased their latest offerings alongside other one-off impressive custom builds.

Several competitions were held during the festival. In the Harley-Davidson Flat Track Race, Yogesh P claimed the top spot, taking home Rs 5 lakhs, followed by Satyaraj Arumugam and Yogi Chabbria, who won Rs 3 lakhs and Rs 2 lakhs, respectively. In the IBW Hill Climb, Russy Josy emerged victorious with a Rs 50,000 prize, while Osh Babani and Yuva Kumar secured second and third places, earning Rs 25,000 and Rs 10,000. The IBW Dirt Dash saw Gigyun Benjamin win Rs 25,000.