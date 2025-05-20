Login
How To Download Your E-Driving License Online In India

Want to quickly access your driving license online? Here's a detailed breakdown of the process of getting your digital driving license in minutes using official platforms.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 20, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Download your e-driving license using DigiLocker or Parivahan
  • Digital copies are legally valid across India
  • Easy steps with just your license number and mobile OTP

Need to quickly access the digital version of your driving license? Whether you’ve misplaced the physical license or just prefer a paperless option, the Indian government has offered an easier way to download or store your e-Driving License. This can be done through DigiLocker or the official Parivahan Sewa portal, both recognised under the Motor Vehicles Act and accepted by traffic authorities nationwide. 

  

DigiLocker is a digital document wallet provided by the Government of India. After filling in all your required credentials, you can simply store your license in it, too.

 

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download or access your digital driving license in India using either DigiLocker or Parivahan Sewa:

 

How To Download Driving Licence Using DigiLocker

 

1 - Visit DigiLocker

how to download your e driving license online in india

2 - Log in/Sign Up

3 - Enter your mobile number

4 - Verify with the OTP sent to your phone

how to download your e driving license online in india2

5 - Set up your profile if it’s your first time

6 - Access Issued Documents

7 - Click on ‘Issued Documents’ from the dashboard

how to download your e driving license online in india5

8 - Fetch Driving License

9 - Select ‘Driving License’ under documents

10 - Enter your Driving License Number and select your state

11 - Download Your e-License

how to download your e driving license online in india3

 

The system fetches your data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

 

Once retrieved, your license is saved in DigiLocker with a QR code and digital signature.

 

How To Download Driving Licence Using Parivahan Sewa Website

 

1 - Visit Parivahan Sewa

how to download your e driving license online in india6

2 - Navigate to Services

3 - Click on ‘Online Services’

4 - Select ‘Driving License Related Services’

 

5 - Choose Your State

6 - From the dropdown, select the state that issued your license

7 - Access License Information

8 - Look for an option to View or Print Driving License

how to download your e driving license online in india7

9 - Enter your Application number and Date of Birth

10 - OTP Verification

11 - You’ll receive an OTP for identity verification

12 - Enter it to proceed

11 - Download Your e-License

  

Both DigiLocker and Parivahan ensure that your digital license is not just convenient but also legally valid and safe for use across India. Just make sure the version you download includes a QR code or digital stamp, which confirms its authenticity. With these platforms, downloading your e-Driving License is a hassle-free process that takes only a few minutes. 

