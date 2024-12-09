India Bike Week Likely To Move Out Of Goa In 2025

The 11th edition of India Bike Week (IBW), held in Vagator, Goa, concluded on December 7, 2024. Riders from across the country gathered for the festival, which has become a landmark event in India’s motorcycling calendar. However, changes may be on the horizon, as the festival is likely to move to a new location next year.

According to IBW Festival Director Martin Da Costa, the current venue at Vagator – almost synonymous with the fest – is no longer sufficient to accommodate the growing scale of the event. IBW now requires double the space available at Vagator to meet its operational needs, according to Da Costa.

Goa and IBW

Since its inception on February 3, 2013, India Bike Week has been synonymous with Goa. Riders have traditionally made the voyage to the state, creating an unmatched atmosphere of camaraderie and celebration. Vagator has hosted the festival for most of its editions, except for a few exceptions.

In 2016, the venue shifted briefly to the Arpora Sporting Ground, also in Goa. The event took a hiatus in 2018 but returned with vigour in 2019 at Vagator. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted plans in 2020, leading to the festival’s cancellation. However, in 2021, IBW resumed at a new location, the Aamby Valley Airstrip in Lonavala, Maharashtra. By 2022, the festival returned to its home base in Goa.

A new chapter for IBW?

The 2024 edition of IBW sported an asterisk denoting ‘Next Chapter’ in its name, as the organisers are on the cusp of exploring alternative venues to accommodate the event’s expanding scale and popularity. While Vagator has been central to the festival’s identity, its space challenges for a festival that continues to grow year after year.

Whether IBW remains in Goa or ventures to a completely new city, the festival’s core of adventure and community is sure to follow.