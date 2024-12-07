KTM 390 Adventure S At India Bike Week 2024: In Pictures

KTM India has taken the wraps of two upcoming and highly anticipated models at the India Bike Week 2024 – the KTM 390 Adventure S and the KTM 390 Enduro R. While KTM has not disclosed technical specifications of the two motorcycles, we can make out a few things by taking a closer look at some detailed images. The design of the 390 Adventure S is quite similar to the KTM 390 Adventure R that was showcased at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan, in November 2024.

Watch the KTM 390 Adventure S walkaround video from India Bike Week 2024:

However, it’s not certain if KTM India will introduce the 390 Adventure R in India, and it’s likely that this, the 390 Adventure S, will sit at the top of the new 390 Adventure range, followed by the 390 Adventure X, with cast alloy wheels, and slightly lower-spec hardware. For now, let’s take a look at the KTM 390 Adventure S.

The design of the KTM 390 Adventure S is quite similar to the 390 Adventure R showcased at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan. Overall, it's a complete departure from the current 390 Adventure's design and looks closer to the bigger 890 Adventure now.

The KTM 390 Adventure S runs on a 21-inch front wheel, kitted out with Apollo TramplR tubeless tyres.

At the rear wheel is also an Apollo TramplR tyre, with a 130/80-R17 size.

The vertically stacked LED headlights surrounded by the trademark KTM LED DRL and a mid-size windscreen give the 390 Adventure S a unique stance.

From the 21-inch front, 17-inch wire spoke wheels, the tall-ish windscreen, flat handlebar, and tall front fender, the KTM 390 Adventure S strikes a purposeful stance.

The KTM 390 Adventure S is powered by the same 399 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is on the current 390 Duke On the Duke, the engine makes 46 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. Transmission will be a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

The KTM 390 Adventure S comes with fully-adjustable WP suspension.

Also included is cruise control, which will be standard on the KTM 390 Adventure S.

The KTM 390 Adventure S comes with a single-piece seat which looks roomy enough for riders of all kinds of size and height.

A 5-inch TFT console will offer the menus and access to different ride modes and settings.

A flat and wide handlebar should offer good leverage, and the rear view mirrors should offer good visibility.

A standard aluminium bash plate will offer good protection to the sump.

Rear suspension is a WP monoshock.

Off-road ready footpegs with removable rubber inserts will offer good grip while stand-up riding.

A combination of orange and white colours with a large front fairing gives the KTM 390 Adventure S new appeal.