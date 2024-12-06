Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eKia SyrosHonda 2025 AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota New CamryLotus EmiraKia SyrosLexus New LBXMahindra XUV.e8
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureOkinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New KTM 390 Adventure S Debuts At India Bike Week 2024; Launch In January 2025

Alongside the standard 390 Adventure, KTM has also showcased the more focused KTM 390 Enduro R at India Bike Week 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM has unveiled the new 390 Adventure at India Bike Week 2024.
  • Powered by the same 399 cc engine as the 390 Duke.
  • India launch slated for mid-January 2025.

One of the most eagerly anticipated new motorcycles in recent times has finally landed in India. KTM has showcased the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S at India Bike Week 2024, in Goa. The list of changes on the all-new KTM 390 Adventure, include an all-new design, a range of new mechanical components, along with a host of new features. At IBW, KTM has revealed the new 390 Adventure alongside the 390 Enduro R, and both motorcycles will be launched in India by mid-January 2025. 

 

Also Read: KTM 250 Duke Offered With ₹ 20,000 Discount
 

undefined

Styling cues on the new 390 Adventure S include a vertically-stacked dual-projector LED headlamp setup outlined by sectioned DRLs, beak-style front mudguard, a taller windscreen than its predecessor, chunkier handguards, and wider body panels. The tail section of the new motorcycle looks edgier than the older model’s and features a smaller tail lamp. The Enduro R has a raised front fender, narrower body panels and a flat, single-piece seat.

 

KTM 390 Adventure S 390 Enduro R IBW 2024

KTM showcased both the 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R at the India Bike Week 2024.

 

The motorcycle is built on an all-new chassis, with a new subframe. Suspension duties are handled by a fully-adjustable WP Apex upside-down fork along with a monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends. The Adventure S showcased at India Bike Week sports spoked wheels  – 21-inch front – and 17-inch rear, shod with tubed tyres. Once launched though, the KTM 390 Adventure S will be introduced with tubeless wheels in the same sizes.

 

Also Read: KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R And More Launched In India

 

On the powertrain front, the 390 Adventure retains the same 399 cc, single-cylinder engine that powers the 390 Duke. Power figures are expected to mirror those of the Duke, at 46 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

 

The Adventure S is equipped with the same 5-inch TFT display seen on the 390 Duke, with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. The list of electronics offered on the 390 Adventure includes cruise control, which will be available on the 390 Adventure S. Along with the KTM 390 Adventure S, the 390 Adventure X, with cast alloy wheels, is also likely to be launched in India.

# KTM 390 Adventure# New KTM 390 Adventure# 2025 KTM 390 Adventure# KTM# India Bike Week 2024# IBW# IBW 2024# KTM India# Bikes# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The flagship 1390 Super Duke R and the 890 Duke R were also launched alongside the Adventure models.
    KTM 1390 Super Duke R, KTM 890 Duke R: In Pictures
  • KTM has added two more bikes to its adventure lineup in India, and these are premium!
    KTM 890 Adventure R, 1290 Super Adventure S: In Pictures
  • The motorcycles that are expected to be launched today include the KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, and the KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Duke R EVO And More Launch Highlights: Prices, Features, Specifications, Images
  • We’ve compiled a list highlighting selections from both Indian and international brands, along with each member of the car&bike team sharing their personal favourite.
    Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024: Team carandbike's Picks
  • Both motorcycles are powered by the same 399 cc mill from the current 390 Duke
    EICMA 2024: KTM 390 SMC R And Enduro R Unveiled

Latest News

  • Along with refreshed looks, the 2025 Multistrada V2 comes with a more powerful engine and lighter kerb weight. It will arrive in India in 2025.
    2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 Unveiled; It’s Lighter And More Powerful Now
  • Alongside the standard 390 Adventure, KTM has also showcased the more focused KTM 390 Enduro R at India Bike Week 2024.
    New KTM 390 Adventure S Debuts At India Bike Week 2024; Launch In January 2025
  • This single-cylinder engine is a new, in-house developed unit by TVS; the company is yet to confirm which motorcycle this powertrain will be rolled out with.
    New 300cc TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024
  • All-electric derivative of the G-Class SUV offers up to 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm of peak torque.
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 EV India Launch On January 9, 2025
  • The second-gen SUV gets a more upright and boxy design along with packing in newer tech.
    All-New Hyundai Palisade Unveiled; Grows In Size, Gets 9-Seat Layout
  • Volvo’s smallest electric SUV scores well across all parameters.
    Volvo EX30 Awarded Five Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • The new Amaze arrives shortly after the launch of the fourth-gen Dzire and looks set to be its strongest competitor in the market. We see how they compare on paper.
    2025 Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared
  • The limited-period offer is valid until December 31, 2024.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free Accessories Worth ₹ 12,500
  • The Honda Amaze is offered in three trims- V, VX, and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
    2025 Honda Amaze: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The top-spec variant is priced at Rs 1.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The V2 is the second electric scooter launched under the Vida brand.
    Hero Vida V2 Launched At Rs 96,000; Available In Three Variants

Popular KTM Models

  • Home
  • News
  • bike
  • New KTM 390 Adventure S Debuts At India Bike Week 2024; Launch In January 2025
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved