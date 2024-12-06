New KTM 390 Adventure S Debuts At India Bike Week 2024; Launch In January 2025

One of the most eagerly anticipated new motorcycles in recent times has finally landed in India. KTM has showcased the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S at India Bike Week 2024, in Goa. The list of changes on the all-new KTM 390 Adventure, include an all-new design, a range of new mechanical components, along with a host of new features. At IBW, KTM has revealed the new 390 Adventure alongside the 390 Enduro R, and both motorcycles will be launched in India by mid-January 2025.

Also Read: KTM 250 Duke Offered With ₹ 20,000 Discount



Styling cues on the new 390 Adventure S include a vertically-stacked dual-projector LED headlamp setup outlined by sectioned DRLs, beak-style front mudguard, a taller windscreen than its predecessor, chunkier handguards, and wider body panels. The tail section of the new motorcycle looks edgier than the older model’s and features a smaller tail lamp. The Enduro R has a raised front fender, narrower body panels and a flat, single-piece seat.

KTM showcased both the 390 Adventure S and the 390 Enduro R at the India Bike Week 2024.

The motorcycle is built on an all-new chassis, with a new subframe. Suspension duties are handled by a fully-adjustable WP Apex upside-down fork along with a monoshock. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both ends. The Adventure S showcased at India Bike Week sports spoked wheels – 21-inch front – and 17-inch rear, shod with tubed tyres. Once launched though, the KTM 390 Adventure S will be introduced with tubeless wheels in the same sizes.

Also Read: KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R And More Launched In India

On the powertrain front, the 390 Adventure retains the same 399 cc, single-cylinder engine that powers the 390 Duke. Power figures are expected to mirror those of the Duke, at 46 bhp and 39 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

The Adventure S is equipped with the same 5-inch TFT display seen on the 390 Duke, with Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity. The list of electronics offered on the 390 Adventure includes cruise control, which will be available on the 390 Adventure S. Along with the KTM 390 Adventure S, the 390 Adventure X, with cast alloy wheels, is also likely to be launched in India.