KTM 250 Duke Offered With ₹ 20,000 Discount

KTM India has announced year-end discounts of its quarter-litre naked sport model, the KTM 250 Duke, slashing prices by a significant ₹ 20,000. The 250 Duke is now priced at ₹ 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom), and the discounted price is valid till December 31, 2024, or till stocks last. Earlier this year, the KTM 250 Duke received significant updates, including a 5-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, opening up features like turn-by-turn navigation, and a bi-directional quickshifter, along with the LED headlight and updated switchgear.

Also Read: 2024 KTM 250 Duke Review

In 2024, the KTM 250 Duke was updated with a 5-inch TFT console with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

2024 KTM 250 Duke

In 2024, the KTM 250 Duke was updated, receiving the 5-inch TFT instrument console recently and LED headlight of the 390 Duke, giving it fresh appeal. Priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh (Ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Duke offered a very good choice in its segment and is one of the highest-selling 250 cc motorcycles in India. In its most recent update, the KTM 250 Duke was also introduced with two riding modes – Street and Track, along with supported features like turn-by-turn navigation with smartphone connectivity.

Also Read: KTM 250 Duke Updated With 5-inch TFT Console

The 249 cc, single-cylinder engine sees no chanage, although the 6-speed gearbox was introduced with a bi-directional quickshifter recently.

2024 KTM 250 Duke Engine

Mechanically, the KTM 250 Duke continues with the same hardware, and powertrain. The 249 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine continues in the same state of tune, putting out 30.57 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The six-speed gearbox continues with the bi-directional quickshifter introduced in the recent update and comes with a slip and assist clutch as well.

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Review

The ₹ 20,000 discount is being offered in all three colour options of the 2024 KTM 250 Duke.

Also Read: KTM Announces Self-Administration, Battling Bankruptcy

2024 KTM 250 Dule Colour Options

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke is available in three colour options and the ₹ 20,000 discount is offered in all three colour options. The colour options available are Dark Galvano, Electric Orange and Atlantic Blue.