Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra XEV 9eMahindra BE 6eKia SyrosHonda New AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda New AmazeToyota New CamryLotus EmiraKia SyrosLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureOkinawa Oki100Benelli Benelli 302SHonda CB750 HornetHarley-Davidson Nightster X440
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

KTM 250 Duke Offered With ₹ 20,000 Discount

The KTM 250 Duke’s discounted price is valid till December 31, 2024, or till stocks last. Updated earlier this year, the 250 Duke is now priced at ₹ 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM 250 Duke now priced at ₹ 2.25 Lakh
  • ₹ 20,000 discount announced till December 31, 2024
  • 249 cc engine makes 31 bhp, 25 Nm

KTM India has announced year-end discounts of its quarter-litre naked sport model, the KTM 250 Duke, slashing prices by a significant ₹ 20,000. The 250 Duke is now priced at ₹ 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom), and the discounted price is valid till December 31, 2024, or till stocks last. Earlier this year, the KTM 250 Duke received significant updates, including a 5-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, opening up features like turn-by-turn navigation, and a bi-directional quickshifter, along with the LED headlight and updated switchgear. 

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 250 Duke Review

 

2024 KTM 250 Duke m4

In 2024, the KTM 250 Duke was updated with a 5-inch TFT console with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.

 

2024 KTM 250 Duke 

In 2024, the KTM 250 Duke was updated, receiving the 5-inch TFT instrument console recently and LED headlight of the 390 Duke, giving it fresh appeal. Priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh (Ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Duke offered a very good choice in its segment and is one of the highest-selling 250 cc motorcycles in India. In its most recent update, the KTM 250 Duke was also introduced with two riding modes – Street and Track, along with supported features like turn-by-turn navigation with smartphone connectivity. 

 

Also Read: KTM 250 Duke Updated With 5-inch TFT Console

2024 KTM 250 Duke m2

The 249 cc, single-cylinder engine sees no chanage, although the 6-speed gearbox was introduced with a bi-directional quickshifter recently.

 

2024 KTM 250 Duke Engine 

Mechanically, the KTM 250 Duke continues with the same hardware, and powertrain. The 249 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine continues in the same state of tune, putting out 30.57 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The six-speed gearbox continues with the bi-directional quickshifter introduced in the recent update and comes with a slip and assist clutch as well. 

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Review

2024 KTM 250 Duke m3

The ₹ 20,000 discount is being offered in all three colour options of the 2024 KTM 250 Duke.

 

Also Read: KTM Announces Self-Administration, Battling Bankruptcy

 

2024 KTM 250 Dule Colour Options 

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke is available in three colour options and the ₹ 20,000 discount is offered in all three colour options. The colour options available are Dark Galvano, Electric Orange and Atlantic Blue. 

# 2024 KTM 250 Duke# KTM 250 Duke discounts# 250 Duke discount# 2024 KTM 250 Duke price# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The KTM 250 Duke has been upgraded massively and now becomes an even better value for money proposition, since the price stays the same as before. Here’s a complete lowdown on the new 250 Duke.
    2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: In Pictures
  • The KTM 250 Duke has been upgraded massively and now becomes an even better value for money proposition, since the price stays the same as before. Here’s a complete lowdown on the new 250 Duke.
    2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast, Affordable and Entertaining
  • The 390 Duke is priced at Rs 3.11 lakh, while the 250 Duke wears a price tag of Rs 2.39 lakh
    New KTM 390 Duke, 250 Duke Launched In India

Latest Reviews

  • The naked Ducati now packs more power, a new double-sided swingarm, and an updated electronics package, from the Panigale V4.
    Ducati Streetfighter V4 Updated; India Launch in 2025
  • Honda has trademarked the GB500 name in the US, hinting that a 500 cc Honda modern classic may be in the making.
    Is Honda Working On A 500 cc Modern Classic Motorcycle?
  • Stellantis says that the company board will be headed by an Interim Executive Committee in the intervening period.
    Carlos Tavares Resigns As Stellantis CEO; Successor To Be Appointed In 2025
  • Following its debut in March this year, MG is all set to launch its first electric sportscar in India starting in 2025.
    MG Cyberster India Launch Confirmed For January 2025
  • Skoda’s latest subcompact SUV, the Kylaq will be offered in 4 key trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh
    Skoda Kylaq Full Prices Announced; Prices Range From Rs 7.89 Lakh to Rs 14.40 Lakh
  • Price hike to affect all models in its India portfolio.
    Audi India To Hike Prices By 3 Per Cent From January 2025
  • The KTM 250 Duke’s discounted price is valid till December 31, 2024, or till stocks last. Updated earlier this year, the 250 Duke is now priced at ₹ 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom).
    KTM 250 Duke Offered With ₹ 20,000 Discount
  • While manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India reported increases in sales figures, Hyundai’s sales declined by nearly 7 per cent
    Auto Sales November 2024: Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Witness Growth; Hyundai Registers Dip
  • The new facility, which has been named 'Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect’, is equipped to scrap both passenger and commercial vehicles
    Tata Motors & Tata International Opens Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Pune
  • Here we take a closer look at the key differences between the recently launched Mahindra BE 6e and the Tata Curvv EV
    Mahindra BE 6e vs Tata Curvv EV: Dimensions, Range And Powertrains Compared

Research More on KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke
8.2

KTM 250 Duke

Starts at ₹ 2.39 - 2.41 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 250 Duke Specifications
View 250 Duke Features

Popular KTM Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved