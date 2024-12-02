KTM 250 Duke Offered With ₹ 20,000 Discount
- KTM 250 Duke now priced at ₹ 2.25 Lakh
- ₹ 20,000 discount announced till December 31, 2024
- 249 cc engine makes 31 bhp, 25 Nm
KTM India has announced year-end discounts of its quarter-litre naked sport model, the KTM 250 Duke, slashing prices by a significant ₹ 20,000. The 250 Duke is now priced at ₹ 2.25 lakh (Ex-showroom), and the discounted price is valid till December 31, 2024, or till stocks last. Earlier this year, the KTM 250 Duke received significant updates, including a 5-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, opening up features like turn-by-turn navigation, and a bi-directional quickshifter, along with the LED headlight and updated switchgear.
In 2024, the KTM 250 Duke was updated with a 5-inch TFT console with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation.
2024 KTM 250 Duke
In 2024, the KTM 250 Duke was updated, receiving the 5-inch TFT instrument console recently and LED headlight of the 390 Duke, giving it fresh appeal. Priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh (Ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Duke offered a very good choice in its segment and is one of the highest-selling 250 cc motorcycles in India. In its most recent update, the KTM 250 Duke was also introduced with two riding modes – Street and Track, along with supported features like turn-by-turn navigation with smartphone connectivity.
The 249 cc, single-cylinder engine sees no chanage, although the 6-speed gearbox was introduced with a bi-directional quickshifter recently.
2024 KTM 250 Duke Engine
Mechanically, the KTM 250 Duke continues with the same hardware, and powertrain. The 249 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine continues in the same state of tune, putting out 30.57 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. The six-speed gearbox continues with the bi-directional quickshifter introduced in the recent update and comes with a slip and assist clutch as well.
The ₹ 20,000 discount is being offered in all three colour options of the 2024 KTM 250 Duke.
2024 KTM 250 Dule Colour Options
The 2024 KTM 250 Duke is available in three colour options and the ₹ 20,000 discount is offered in all three colour options. The colour options available are Dark Galvano, Electric Orange and Atlantic Blue.
