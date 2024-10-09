KTM Duke 250 Gets 5.0-Inch TFT Display, Priced At Rs 2.41 Lakh

Following the launch of the updated KTM 200 Duke, KTM India has launched the refreshed 250 Duke at Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Similar to the new 200 Duke, the updated 250 Duke model now features a 5-inch TFT display, borrowed from the third-generation 390 Duke launched last year. In addition to the new display, the bike receives minor visual tweaks as well.

This is the same display as the 390 Duke.

The 5-inch TFT display replaces the older LCD unit found on the previous model and gets new graphics. This new unit offers features such as turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth connectivity (which was available in the earlier model), and a customisable interface. The updated Duke 250 also comes with fresh switchgear, borrowing the four-way menu switch from the 390 Duke to complement the new display. As before, the bike includes Supermoto ABS mode and a bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

The Duke 250 also gets the 390's signature LED DRL surround.

On the design front, KTM has equipped the Duke 250 with an LED DRL sourced from the 390 Duke while retaining the muscular fuel tank, sharp, sporty styling, and split seat configuration from the previous model.

Mechanically, the Duke 250 remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the 249cc liquid-cooled engine, producing 31 bhp and 25 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The fuel tank capacity is still 15 litres, and the bike has a kerb weight of 162.8 kg. The cycle parts remain the same as well.

The previous version of the Duke 250 was priced at Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) when launched last year, meaning this update has brought a marginal price increase.