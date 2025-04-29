2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: In Pictures

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle in the company’s portfolio and has now been updated for the year 2025. The motorcycle is available in three variant – base, mid and top, and is according equipped with equipment and features. The Hunter 350 is derived using the J-series platform that was first introduced with the Meteor 350. Bookings for the new 2025 Hunter 350 have started across all authorised Royal Enfield dealerships.

The 2025 Hunter 350 was launched at the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunterhood event, which is centred around the Hunter 350 community. In terms of pricing, the 2025 Hunter 350 start at Rs 1.50 lakh for the base variant and go up to Rs 1.82 lakh for the top-spec variant, both ex-showroom.

While the design of the motorcycle has largely remained the same, Royal Enfield has introduced three new colourways – Rio White, London Red and Tokyo Black. From the previous colour palate, three colours continue to be offered that include Rebel Blue, Factory Black and Dapper Grey.

Moving to the cycle parts, the rear suspension has been updated to address the stiff ride issue that has been an issue with the motorcycle since its launch. The linear springs have been replaced with progressive ones which according to Royal Enfield has improved the ride quality. The front continues to be the same telescopic fork setup.

Next, Royal Enfield has revised the rider triangle on the Hunter 350 for more comfort by opting for a new handlebar that is closer to the rider and new seat cushioning for more comfort. Lastly, the seat height has been reduced by 10 mm and now stands at 790 mm.

The routing of the exhaust system has also been reworked to aid more ground clearance which now stands at 160 mm, a 10 mm increase from the previous 150 mm.

The motorcycle now comes with an LED headlamp that has been borrowed from the Classic 350 and a 27W fast charging C-type port located under the clutch lever, both are however standard on the mid and top variants. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 181 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 13-litres. In terms of instrumentation, the single-pod meter continues to be the same, but the mid- and top-spec variants come with the Tripper pod as standard equipment.

Powering the 2025 Royal Endfield Hunter 350 is the same 349 cc J-series single-cylinder mill now OBD-2B compliant registering the same power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm mated to a 5-speed gearbox now equipped with a slipper clutch.