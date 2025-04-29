Login
2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: In Pictures

Offered in three new liveries, the 2025 Hunter 350 has received a couple of changes to improve the ride quality and comfort.
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 29, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 2025 Hunter 350 prices range from Rs 1.5 Lakh to Rs 1.82 Lakh, ex-showroom
  • Rider triangle updated for more comfort and better ergonomics
  • Ground clearance increased by 10 mm, rear shocks are now progressive

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle in the company’s portfolio and has now been updated for the year 2025. The motorcycle is available in three variant – base, mid and top, and is according equipped with equipment and features. The Hunter 350 is derived using the J-series platform that was first introduced with the Meteor 350. Bookings for the new 2025 Hunter 350 have started across all authorised Royal Enfield dealerships.

 

Also Read: 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The 2025 Hunter 350 was launched at the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunterhood event, which is centred around the Hunter 350 community. In terms of pricing, the 2025 Hunter 350 start at Rs 1.50 lakh for the base variant and go up to Rs 1.82 lakh for the top-spec variant, both ex-showroom.

 

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 6

While the design of the motorcycle has largely remained the same, Royal Enfield has introduced three new colourways – Rio White, London Red and Tokyo Black. From the previous colour palate, three colours continue to be offered that include Rebel Blue, Factory Black and Dapper Grey.

 

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 1

Moving to the cycle parts, the rear suspension has been updated to address the stiff ride issue that has been an issue with the motorcycle since its launch. The linear springs have been replaced with progressive ones which according to Royal Enfield has improved the ride quality. The front continues to be the same telescopic fork setup.

 

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 1

Next, Royal Enfield has revised the rider triangle on the Hunter 350 for more comfort by opting for a new handlebar that is closer to the rider and new seat cushioning for more comfort. Lastly, the seat height has been reduced by 10 mm and now stands at 790 mm.

 

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 4

The routing of the exhaust system has also been reworked to aid more ground clearance which now stands at 160 mm, a 10 mm increase from the previous 150 mm.

 

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

 

The motorcycle now comes with an LED headlamp that has been borrowed from the Classic 350 and a 27W fast charging C-type port located under the clutch lever, both are however standard on the mid and top variants. The motorcycle has a kerb weight of 181 kg and a fuel tank capacity of 13-litres. In terms of instrumentation, the single-pod meter continues to be the same, but the mid- and top-spec variants come with the Tripper pod as standard equipment.

 

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 7

Powering the 2025 Royal Endfield Hunter 350 is the same 349 cc J-series single-cylinder mill now OBD-2B compliant registering the same power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm mated to a 5-speed gearbox now equipped with a slipper clutch.

 

# 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350# 2025 Hunter 350# 2025 Hunter 350 price# Hunter 350# 2025 Hunter 350 colours# 2025 Hunter 350 pictures# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Popular Royal Enfield Models