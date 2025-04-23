2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Leaked Before Launch
By Janak Sorap
2 mins read
Published on April 23, 2025
Highlights
- 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Leaked
- Gets new rear suspension, LED headlamp and liveries
- Official launch on April 26
While Royal Enfield gears up for the launch of the 2025 edition of the Hunter 350 on April 26, two units has been spotted without any camouflage ahead of the official launch disclosing details of what changes and updates the motorcycle has received. The Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield’s portfolio which has made the brand more accessible to buyers.
Talking about the leaked 2025 Hunter 350 images, design-wise, not much has changed as the motorcycle continues to sport the same fuel tank and body panels. However, the halogen headlamp has now been replaced with an LED unit which seems to have been borrowed from the 650 cc models. Besides that, the two motorcycles spotted were draped in two new liveries, one with a red tank and black graphic stripes and the other featuring a white fuel tank with contrasting yellow, blue and green graphic design. Both spied units of the 2025 Hunter 350 were top-spec variants as they were equipped with the Royal Enfield Tripper unit for turn-by-turn navigation and call alerts.
Moving to the cycle parts and mechanical bits, while most of the equipment like the front suspension, brakes and powertrain seems to be the same, Royal Enfield seems to have finally updated the rear suspension which was plagued with a stiff ride since it was launched. We expect a better plush ride with the 2025 model. For the powertrain, the 2025 Hunter 350 will continue to be powered by the same 349 cc J-series mill, now OBD-2B compliant, and is expected to produce the same power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
With the now updates, expect a slight bump over the present sticker price of the Hunter 350 which currently stand at Rs 1.5 lakh, ex-showroom. In terms of competition, the Hunter 350 rivals include the TVS Ronin, Jawa 42, Honda H'ness CB350, and Royal Enfield's own Classic 350 and Meteor 350.
Image Credit - MOTORCENT
