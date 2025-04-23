Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin Coming Soon

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tesla Cautious About India Entry Plans: 100% Tariff "Creates Anxiety" Among BuyersAther Energy IPO Opens April 28: 5 Things To Know Including Price Band, Share SizeHyundai Motor Group Partners With IIT Delhi To Establish EV Battery Research Centre In IndiaNew Lexus ES Revealed At Auto Shanghai 2025 With Hybrid And Full-Electric Powertrains2025 Kia Carens Facelift India Launch On May 8
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Tata Curvv EV 55kWh Review | 3 Reasons | What We Like And What Could've Been BetterFirst Look: 2025 MG S5 EVMaruti Suzuki Jimny Ownership Review
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra eKUV100Aston Martin DBXNissan JukeLamborghini TemerarioHyundai Palisade
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin Coming Soon

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin will be the seventh model based on the 650 Twins platform and will be a more affordable model than the Classic 650.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 23, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin name trademarked
  • Next 650 cc Royal Enfield will be the Bullet 650 Twin
  • RE Bullet 650 Twin launch expected later this year

Royal Enfield has filed trademark formalities for a new model called the Bullet 650 Twin, which will sport similar design language as the Bullet 350. The trademark has been filed sometime ago, but it’s no secret that the next Royal Enfield 650 cc model will be the Bullet 650, after the recent launch of the Classic 650 in March 2025. Trademark filings indicate upcoming models of Royal Enfield, and this one is likely to be the next launch from Royal Enfield, and will wear the iconic “Bullet” nameplate, but in 650 cc form.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Review

 

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 trademark m1

Also Read: RE Classic 650, Super Meteor 650 Differences Explained

 

Once launched, the Bullet 650 will be like the Classic 650, and the only differences are expected to be cosmetic, with the trademark “Bullet” styling elements, including hand-painted “Madras stripes” on the fuel tank and bodywork. Like the Bullet 350, the 650 cc version will likely have a single-piece seat, slightly different rear mudguard design, as well as ergonomics with a different handlebar design and different saddle height. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Review Images

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 edited carandbike 7

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Review

 

Mechanically, the Bullet 650 is expected to share the Classic 650’s conventional fork with metal fork covers and share the same tubular-steel frame. The mid-positioned footpegs and wire-spoke tube-type wheels are expected to be similar to the Classic 650. Where the Bullet 650 will be different is in colour options, and will also not get the extensive chrome finish of the Classic 650. The 648 cc, parallel-twin engine putting out 46.4 bhp at 7250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5650 rpm will be retained along with the 6-speed gearbox. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 To Debut On April 26

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 image 16

So far, there’s not a clear indication of the launch timeline of the Bullet 650, but we expect the new Royal Enfield 650 cc to be launched within this calendar year, possibly before the end of the year. Compared to the Classic 650, which is priced between Rs. 3.37 lakh and Rs. 3.50 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Bullet 650 is expected to be priced slightly lower, once it is launched. 

# Bullet 650# Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin# Bullet 650 Twin# RE Bullet 650 Twin# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest News

  • American giant Tesla says it wants to target the Indian middle class but is waiting for the right opportunity with respect to tariffs.
    Tesla Cautious About India Entry Plans: 100% Tariff "Creates Anxiety" Among Buyers
  • Ather will offer 1.1 crore equity shares through OFS, with a fresh issue of 8.18 crore shares worth Rs 2,626 crore
    Ather Energy IPO Opens April 28: 5 Things To Know Including Price Band, Share Size
  • Hyundai Motor Group has partnered with IIT Delhi to launch a cutting-edge EV battery research centre, aiming to accelerate innovation in India’s electric vehicle space.
    Hyundai Motor Group Partners With IIT Delhi To Establish EV Battery Research Centre In India
  • This is the first iteration of Lexus' luxury sedan to also be offered with a pure electric powertrain.
    New Lexus ES Revealed At Auto Shanghai 2025 With Hybrid And Full-Electric Powertrains
  • The updated model will come with considerable visual tweaks, along with new and updated features and tech, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
    2025 Kia Carens Facelift India Launch On May 8
  • Boxy e-SUV's design follows in the footsteps of established and wildly popular 4x4s; second model in MG’s ‘Cyber’ family of BEVs.
    Land Cruiser-Inspired MG Cyber X Electric SUV Debuts At Auto Shanghai 2025
  • The E5 Sportback is built on the all-new Advanced Digitized Platform (ADP) jointly developed by Audi and SAIC
    Audi E5 Sportback EV Makes Global Debut: 776 bhp Peak Output, Does 0-100 kmph In 3.4 Seconds
  • The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin will be the seventh model based on the 650 Twins platform and will be a more affordable model than the Classic 650.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin Coming Soon
  • The French carmaker plans to utilise the facility to design both India-specific vehicles and those for the foreign market
    Renault Opens New Design Centre In Chennai
  • The Vision V is built on the automaker's new Van Electric Architecture (VAN.EA).
    Mercedes-Benz's Ultra-Luxurious Vision V Concept Previews Next-Gen V-Class MPV

Research More on Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Starts at ₹ 3.37 - 3.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Classic 650 Specifications
View Classic 650 Features

Popular Royal Enfield Models