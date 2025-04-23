Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin Coming Soon

Royal Enfield has filed trademark formalities for a new model called the Bullet 650 Twin, which will sport similar design language as the Bullet 350. The trademark has been filed sometime ago, but it’s no secret that the next Royal Enfield 650 cc model will be the Bullet 650, after the recent launch of the Classic 650 in March 2025. Trademark filings indicate upcoming models of Royal Enfield, and this one is likely to be the next launch from Royal Enfield, and will wear the iconic “Bullet” nameplate, but in 650 cc form.

Once launched, the Bullet 650 will be like the Classic 650, and the only differences are expected to be cosmetic, with the trademark “Bullet” styling elements, including hand-painted “Madras stripes” on the fuel tank and bodywork. Like the Bullet 350, the 650 cc version will likely have a single-piece seat, slightly different rear mudguard design, as well as ergonomics with a different handlebar design and different saddle height.

Mechanically, the Bullet 650 is expected to share the Classic 650’s conventional fork with metal fork covers and share the same tubular-steel frame. The mid-positioned footpegs and wire-spoke tube-type wheels are expected to be similar to the Classic 650. Where the Bullet 650 will be different is in colour options, and will also not get the extensive chrome finish of the Classic 650. The 648 cc, parallel-twin engine putting out 46.4 bhp at 7250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5650 rpm will be retained along with the 6-speed gearbox.

So far, there’s not a clear indication of the launch timeline of the Bullet 650, but we expect the new Royal Enfield 650 cc to be launched within this calendar year, possibly before the end of the year. Compared to the Classic 650, which is priced between Rs. 3.37 lakh and Rs. 3.50 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Bullet 650 is expected to be priced slightly lower, once it is launched.