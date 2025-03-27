Login
Latest News
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Vs Super Meteor 650: Differences Explained
Latest Videos
Honda QC1 Review: This electric scooter feels OUT OF PLACE in 2025 🫣 | Performance, Range TestedHonda Activa E Review – Almost Perfect, But There’s A Catch! | Performance, Range TestedFASTEST Aston Martin yet arrives in 🇮🇳 | 823 bhp Vanquish V12 walkaround | Rs 8.85 crore
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Vs Super Meteor 650: Differences Explained

The newly launched Royal Enfield Classic 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650, but there are a couple of things that are different between the two.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 27, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Classic 650 launched at Rs 3.37 lakh, ex-showroom
  • Both share the same chassis and powertrain
  • Design-wise, the Classic 650 is essentially a larger version of the popular Classic 350

Royal Enfield has launched a new motorcycle today, the Classic 650. It is the sixth motorcycle to use the successful 650 Twin platform which was first introduced by the Interceptor 650. The Classic 650, as the name suggests, is the spiritual successor of the now-discontinued Classic 500, but draws its design inspiration from the modern Classic 350. In terms of platform sharing, the motorcycle is built around the same steel tubular spine chassis that has been borrowed from the Super Meteor 650, and along with that the Classic 650 is powered by the same 648 cc parallel-twin mill that registers 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. However, there are a couple of things that are different between the Classic 650 and the Super Meteor 650 that sets them apart.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Super Meteor 650 differences carandbike edited 1

Suspension

While the rear suspension on both the motorcycles is the same featuring a twin shock absorber setup with preload adjustment, it is the front suspension that differs. On the Super Meteor 650, you get a beefy 43 mm upside down fork setup while the Classic 650 features a conventional 43 mm telescopic fork setup to keep in line with the bike’s modern classic character.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Super Meteor 650 differences carandbike edited 2

Wheel and Tyre Size

In the case of the wheels, while the SM 650 comes with alloy wheels, the Classic 650 features wire-spoke rims. Fixing punctures is far much easier in the case of the SM 650 in comparison to the Classic 650 as it is tube-type. Next, the front tyres on both bikes are the same with the same aspect ratio of 100/90-R19. However, the same can’t be said about the rear tyre although the overall circumference is the same for both. The SM 650 comes with a slightly wider 150/80-R16 tyre with a small rim size as compared to the 140/70-R18 tyre on the Classic 650 with a larger rim size.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650: Variants, Prices, Specifications And Features Detailed

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 edited carandbike 7

Dimensions

While the chassis is the same, owing to the difference in the suspension components, riding triangle and other factors, a couple of parameters are different between both motorcycles. In terms of wheelbase, the SM 650 registers 1500 mm making it slightly longer than the Classic 650 at 1475 mm. Next, the SM 650 has a lower ground clearance of 135 mm in comparison to 154 mm on the Classic 650, a difference of 19 mm which can make all the difference when tackling tall speed breakers. 

ROYAL ENFIELD SUPER METEOR 650 STATIC SIDE SHOT 2023 01 18 T01 26 17 576 Z 166f6c3ed9

As far as the seat height is concerned, the SM 650 has a more accessible saddle measuring 740 mm in comparison to 800 mm on the Classic 650. Furthermore, the fuel tank capacity on the SM 650 is 15.7 litres, while the Classic 650 has a 14.7 litre tank. And lastly, the SM 650 tips the scale at 241 kg kerb, which is two kilograms lower than the Classic 650’s 243 kg kerb weight, making it the heaviest modern Royal Enfield to date.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Super Meteor 650 differences carandbike edited 4

Instrumentation

Over here, both motorcycles feature a semi-digital instrument console with an analogue speedometer and a small LCD screen. However, while the Classic 650 comes with a rectangular display located below the speedo, the SM 650 gets a circular unit that comes integrated with the main unit. Both motorcycles come with the Tripper unit for turn-by-turn navigation updates and call alerts.

 

Also Read: Long-Term Review: Royal Enfield Super Meteor

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Super Meteor 650 differences carandbike edited 5

Colour Options

Royal Enfields are known for the liveries they offer on their motorcycles, and in the case of these bikes, you get a total of seven colourways split between the three variants for the Super Meteor 650. Meanwhile, in the case of the Classic 650, the motorcycle is available in four colourways, again split between three variants.

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Super Meteor 650 differences carandbike edited 7

Prices

Prices for the Classic 650 range from Rs 3.37 lakh for the base which goes up to Rs 3.5 lakh for the top-spec variant. In the case of the Super Meteor 650, the prices start at Rs 3.63 lakh for the base model going up to Rs 3.94 lakh for the top-spec versions. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

