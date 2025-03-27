Royal Enfield Classic 650: Variants, Prices, Specifications And Features Detailed

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Vs Super Meteor 650: Differences ExplainedBajaj Pulsar NS160 Updated With ABS Modes; Arrives At DealershipsMaharashtra Drops Proposed Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 LakhRoyal Enfield Classic 650: Variants, Prices, Specifications And Features DetailedMaruti Suzuki Approves Third Plant At Kharkhoda
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Honda QC1 Review: This electric scooter feels OUT OF PLACE in 2025 🫣 | Performance, Range TestedHonda Activa E Review – Almost Perfect, But There’s A Catch! | Performance, Range TestedFASTEST Aston Martin yet arrives in 🇮🇳 | 823 bhp Vanquish V12 walkaround | Rs 8.85 crore
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
MG CybersterMahindra BE.05Jeep AvengerMahindra XUV900Aston Martin DBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ducati New Panigale V2 2025KTM 390 Enduro RHero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC R
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Variants, Prices, Specifications And Features Detailed

The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle in the Royal Enfield lineup to be based on the 650 Twins platform.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 27, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Offered in three variants and four colour options
  • Weights 243 kg kerb; has a fuel tank capacity of 14.7 litres
  • Prices start at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom)

Nearly five years since the discontinuation of the Classic 500 in India, Royal Enfield’s Classic nameplate finally gets a larger displacement engine. The much-anticipated Royal Enfield Classic 650 has now been launched in India following its global debut at the 2024 EICMA Motor Show in Milan. This marks the sixth model in the brand’s lineup based on the 650 Twins platform.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Variants Prices Specifications And Features Detailed 4

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Variants and Pricing

 

The Classic 650 is offered in three variants – Hotrod, Classic, and Chrome – with a total of four colour options: Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal Green, and Black Chrome. The Hotrod trim consists of Vallam Red and Bruntingthorpe Blue, which are the base models, each priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Variants

The Classic trim includes the mid-spec Teal Green variant, costing Rs 3.41 lakh (ex-showroom), making it just Rs 4,000 more expensive than the base models. The top-spec Chrome variant, available in Black Chrome, is priced at Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 9,000 more than the mid-spec version. In typical RE fashion, the only difference between the variants is the colour options, as all other aspects remain consistent throughout the lineup.  

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 Review: More Power, More Fun!

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Engine

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Variants Prices Specifications And Features Detailed 6

Powering the Classic 650 is the tried and tested 648cc parallel-twin engine, which is good for 46.40 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch. The Classic 650 sports a twin pea-shooter exhausts, similar to the Shotgun 650.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Chassis and Cycle Parts

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Variants Prices Specifications And Features Detailed 8

The Classic 650 is built on a tubular steel frame and employs telescopic forks at the front with 120 mm of travel, while twin shock absorbers handle the rear with 90 mm of travel. The motorcycle rides on wire-spoke wheels sized 100/90-19 at the front and 140/70 R18 at the rear. Braking duties are managed by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear, both featuring twin-piston floating calipers.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Receives New Livery, Priced At Rs 2.49 Lakh

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Dimensions and Weight

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Variants Prices Specifications And Features Detailed

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 measures 2,318 mm in length, 892 mm in width, and 1,137 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,475 mm. It has a ground clearance of 154 mm and a seat height of 800 mm. The kerb weight stands at 243 kg, while the fuel tank capacity is rated to be 14.7 litres.

 

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Features

Royal Enfield Classic 650 Variants Prices Specifications And Features Detailed 5

Staying true to Royal Enfield’s ‘Classic’ design philosophy, the Classic 650 features a signature round headlight with LED lights and halogen pilot lamps, along with a circular LED tail lamp. The bike retains the digi-analogue instrument cluster, which includes Tripper navigation, and is equipped with a USB charging port located under the handlebar.

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Classic 650# Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched# Royal Enfield Classic 650 images# Royal Enfield Classic 650 engine# Royal Enfield Classic 650 specs# Royal Enfield Classic 650 Variants# Royal Enfield Classic 650 Colours# Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin# Classic 650# Classic 650 price# RE Classic 650# Royal Enfield Bikes# Royal Enfield Bikes in India# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The newly launched Royal Enfield Classic 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650, but there are a couple of things that are different between the two.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Vs Super Meteor 650: Differences Explained
  • Based on the Super Meteor/Shotgun platform, the Classic 650 is available in four colour options.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh
  • The Royal Enfield Classic 650 will finally be launched in India on March 27, 2025. Here’s what you can expect from Royal Enfield’s new 650 cc Classic.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
  • The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle by the brand to be powered by the 650 Twin mill
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 India Launch On March 27
  • The nominees for this title included the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Brixton 500XC, and the RE Bear 650
    car&bike Awards 2025: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Is The Scrambler Motorcycle Of The Year

Latest News

  • The newly launched Royal Enfield Classic 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650, but there are a couple of things that are different between the two.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Vs Super Meteor 650: Differences Explained
  • The Pulsar NS160 is now offered with three ABS modes - Rain, Road, and Off-Road, that adjust the level of intervention of the system.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Updated With ABS Modes; Arrives At Dealerships
  • The Maharashtra government had proposed a 6 per cent tax on EVs priced over Rs 30 lakh in the 2025-2026 state budget.
    Maharashtra Drops Proposed Tax On EVs Over Rs 30 Lakh
  • The Classic 650 is the sixth motorcycle in the Royal Enfield lineup to be based on the 650 Twins platform.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650: Variants, Prices, Specifications And Features Detailed
  • The third plant will add a further 2.5 lakh units per annum production capacity for Maruti Suzuki, bringing total production from Kharkhoda up to 7.5 lakh vehicles per year.
    Maruti Suzuki Approves Third Plant At Kharkhoda
  • Based on the Super Meteor/Shotgun platform, the Classic 650 is available in four colour options.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Launched In India At Rs 3.37 Lakh
  • Nissan’s iconic electric car looks to cash in on the demand for SUVs and crossovers and is now underpinned by the CMF-EV platform.
    Third-Gen Nissan Leaf Unveiled As Small Electric SUV
  • New MPV will be one of two made-in-India models set to arrive over the next two years.
    Nissan To Launch Renault Triber-Based Subcompact MPV In India In 2025
  • The facelifted Kia EV6 made its India debut at the Auto Expo 2025.
    Kia EV6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 65.90 Lakh
  • Both new enduro offerings from Triumph are road-legal.
    Triumph TF 250-E And TF 450-E Enduro Motorcycles Unveiled

Research More on Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Expected Price : ₹ 3.5 - 4 Lakh

Expected Launch : Mar 18, 2025

Popular Royal Enfield Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Royal Enfield Classic 650: Variants, Prices, Specifications And Features Detailed