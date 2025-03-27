Royal Enfield Classic 650: Variants, Prices, Specifications And Features Detailed

Nearly five years since the discontinuation of the Classic 500 in India, Royal Enfield’s Classic nameplate finally gets a larger displacement engine. The much-anticipated Royal Enfield Classic 650 has now been launched in India following its global debut at the 2024 EICMA Motor Show in Milan. This marks the sixth model in the brand’s lineup based on the 650 Twins platform.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Variants and Pricing

The Classic 650 is offered in three variants – Hotrod, Classic, and Chrome – with a total of four colour options: Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal Green, and Black Chrome. The Hotrod trim consists of Vallam Red and Bruntingthorpe Blue, which are the base models, each priced at Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Classic trim includes the mid-spec Teal Green variant, costing Rs 3.41 lakh (ex-showroom), making it just Rs 4,000 more expensive than the base models. The top-spec Chrome variant, available in Black Chrome, is priced at Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), Rs 9,000 more than the mid-spec version. In typical RE fashion, the only difference between the variants is the colour options, as all other aspects remain consistent throughout the lineup.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Engine

Powering the Classic 650 is the tried and tested 648cc parallel-twin engine, which is good for 46.40 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch. The Classic 650 sports a twin pea-shooter exhausts, similar to the Shotgun 650.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Chassis and Cycle Parts

The Classic 650 is built on a tubular steel frame and employs telescopic forks at the front with 120 mm of travel, while twin shock absorbers handle the rear with 90 mm of travel. The motorcycle rides on wire-spoke wheels sized 100/90-19 at the front and 140/70 R18 at the rear. Braking duties are managed by a 320 mm disc at the front and a 300 mm disc at the rear, both featuring twin-piston floating calipers.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Dimensions and Weight

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 measures 2,318 mm in length, 892 mm in width, and 1,137 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 1,475 mm. It has a ground clearance of 154 mm and a seat height of 800 mm. The kerb weight stands at 243 kg, while the fuel tank capacity is rated to be 14.7 litres.

Royal Enfield Classic 650: Features

Staying true to Royal Enfield’s ‘Classic’ design philosophy, the Classic 650 features a signature round headlight with LED lights and halogen pilot lamps, along with a circular LED tail lamp. The bike retains the digi-analogue instrument cluster, which includes Tripper navigation, and is equipped with a USB charging port located under the handlebar.