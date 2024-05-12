Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-V
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberKeeway Benda Dark FlagKeeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Long-Term Review: Royal Enfield Super Meteor, A 650 cc Cruiser For Daily Commute, Howzat?

The Super Meteor 650 is easily one of the best-looking motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s lineup. The cruiser has been part of the carandbike fleet and my long-term companion for about a month now. And I have been using it for my daily commutes to work and for leisure rides on weekends. How is this Royal Enfield to live with? Read on to find out.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Shares its powertrain with three other 650 cc models in the portfolio.
  • The Super Meteor 650 in the Celestial variant gets additional accessories as standard.
  • It is the most expensive motorcycle in the brand’s lineup.

Commutes to your workplace can become a yawner if you're stuck in the same transportation rut. My go-to rides usually involve zipping around on my Suzuki Burgman Street 125 scooter and occasionally in my Honda City. To my luck, in March, I was handed the keys to the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, which has been in the carandbike’s long-term fleet for a couple of months. During this time, I have spent a lot of time with the Super Meteor 650, from commuting to work to riding it otherwise over a variety of road conditions and scenarios. That said, here's my city report on the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650.

 

Design & Features 

RE Super Meteor 650 long term review 2

The top-spec Celestial variant gets a cream and red dual-tone colour livery, making it look stunning. 

 

The Super Meteor 650 indubitably nails it with styling. Especially the one you see here, as it is the top-spec Celestial variant, which is decked out with a tall windscreen, touring seats, a pillion backrest, and a lovely cream and red dual-tone colour livery. Riding through traffic, it's hard not to notice heads turning as the Super Meteor manages to command attention on the road.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Test: Introduction

 

RE Super Meteor 650 long term review 11

The charging port is located inside the left panel, making it inconvenient to use.

 

Coming to the features, the motorcycle is equipped with an oddly located charging port inside the side panel (which is inconvenient to use) and the tripper navigation pod positioned next to the instrument cluster, which I didn't end up using as I’m well-versed in the route. However, one can benefit from the latter during long rides, as it provides turn-by-turn visual navigation updates to the rider on the go. The LED headlight offers a decent throw, while the hazard lights were useful when having to halt by the side of the road whenever required.

 

RE Super Meteor 650 long term review 4

The Super Meteor gets the tripper navigation pod as standard. 

 

Engine & Performance 

 

Over here, the Super Meteor packs the same 650 cc engine as the Interceptor 650 Twin, Continental GT 650, and the Shotgun 650 with the same power and torque figures. However, the distinction lies in the tweaks made to the engine mapping and exhaust note, which I liked over the other 650s. The transmission remains unchanged, so you get the same 6-speed smooth gearbox, which offers precise shifts. The SM650 really shines with a meaty torque band in the low and mid-range, making it a tractable and enjoyable motorcycle to ride in the city. It responds eagerly every time you open the throttle, which happens every time the opportunity appears; meanwhile, the brakes pack a good bite and feel adequate for shedding speeds.

 

RE Super Meteor 650 long term review 9

Shares its powertrain with three other 650 cc models in the portfolio.

 

Something that irked me while riding in traffic was the heat radiating from the motor since it is near the legs, mostly when waiting at the signal to turn green or in crawling traffic. However, once on the move, the heat radiates effectively into the moving air. Taking U-turns is an uphill task. It's best to keep the motorcycle upright while taking tight corners and U-turns. Around flowing corners and turns, the bike remains stable and is easy to manoeuvre. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Name Trademarked In India

 

RE Super Meteor 650 long term review 10

The rear suspension setup on this cruiser is on the stiffer side. 

 

My daily route to the office is about 45-odd kilometres both ways, throwing in a mix of paved roads and a few rough patches. While riding on smooth tarmac, the cruiser feels like Alaadin’s magic carpet and is well-planted. However, once the road gets bumpy, due to the stiff rear suspension, every undulation or patchwork on the road can be felt right where it shouldn’t. When tackling some of the nasty bumps on the route, I ended up bouncing off the saddle for a fraction of a second – Yup, it’s that abysmal!

 

RE Super Meteor 650 long term review 8

The tall windscreen provided in the celestial trim navigates the airflow straight to the helmet which causes wind buffeting. 

 

Apart from that, I had to be cautious while riding over lofty speed breakers as the ground clearance is significantly low at 135 mm, making it prone to scraping its belly easily. The tall windscreen offered in this variant is a bit finicky at higher speeds; for the most part, cruising beyond 100 kmph causes excessive wind buffeting, which becomes annoying.

 

Ergonomics

RE Super Meteor 650 long term review 5

The ergonomics of the cruiser are quite relaxing when it comes to riding stance. 

 

The Super Meteor 650 is a typical yet large-sized cruiser motorcycle with forward-set foot-pegs and a relaxed, laid-back riding posture that's further complemented by the touring seats (optional on lower variants), which are quite comfortable to saddle on. I didn’t get a chance to experience the ride as a pillion on it, but my father did, and he found the backrest comfy, but with that abutted is what's right beneath the pillion rider. Yes, the rear shocks were a complete mood killer for him as well. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Logo Trademarked In India

 

RE Super Meteor 650 long term review 3

The touring seats are offered as standard in the top-spec celestial variant. 

 

Weight & Fuel Efficiency 

 

The SM650 is currently the heaviest motorcycle from RE, tipping the scale at 241 kg (with 90 per cent fuel). It also has a long wheelbase of 1,500 mm, which makes manoeuvring a bit tricky, especially in tight parking spots. Owing to the heft, the motorcycle feels quite planted while riding, which is confidence-inspiring. 

 

RE Super Meteor 650 long term review 1

The SM650 is currently the heaviest motorcycle from RE, weighing 241 kg.

 

When you opt for a 650 cc parallel twin cruiser, fuel efficiency cannot be your top priority. But in case it is, I had tanked up the 15.7-litre tank up to the brim and did a 50-kilometre fuel run within the city, where it returned a mileage of 21.5 kmpl, which is quite decent. Well, I didn't get a chance to stretch the SM650's legs on the highway, but my colleagues have, and apparently, it returned a fuel efficiency of 26 kmpl. On the same beat, the fuel gauge on the cluster displays inaccurate readings frequently once the fuel level reduces by a quarter, leading to confusion about the quantity of fuel present in the tank.

 

Summing Up Things

 

With a friendly and easy-to-ride demeanour, I found myself clocking over 800 kilometres on it in slightly over a month. In my books, the Super Meteor 650 is ideal for daily commutes or even as the only bike in the garage. However, it's a bit expensive and is the most expensive bike from RE in India. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the Celestial trim costs Rs 3.94 lakh ex-showroom.

 

RE Super Meteor 650 long term review 12

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the Celestial trim costs Rs 3.94 lakh ex-showroom.

 

This report essentially computes living with the Super Meteor 650 for me, and so far it has been a good time with it. Now I bid adieu to the cruiser, and I just wish RE had forgotten about this unit, as I would be over the moon to plan a long ride on it! 
 

SpecificationsRoyal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Displacement648 cc
EngineParallel-twin, SOHC, Air-Oil Cooled
Max Power46.4 bhp @ 7,250 rpm
Peak Torque52.3 Nm @ 5,650 rpm
Gearbox6-speed Manual
Front Suspension43 mm USD fork 120 mm travel
Rear SuspensionTwin Shocks 101 mm travel
Front & Rear Brake320/300 mm disc (dual-channel ABS)
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity15.7 litres
Kerb Weight241 kg

 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650# Royal Enfield Super Meteor# Super Meteor 650# Royal Enfield Super Meteor review# Daily-Commuter# Cruiser Motorcycles# Cruiser Bikes In India# Cruisers# 650 cc bikes# Bikes# Bike Reviews# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Starts at ₹ 3.49 - 3.79 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Super Meteor 650 Specifications
View Super Meteor 650 Features

Popular Royal Enfield Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

  • Here’s a Pulsar that’s loaded with tech and features; more than what you’ve seen on any other bike in the entire range. But is it worth your money? We ride it.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Worthy flagship Or Just Another Pulsar?
  • The Mahindra XUV3OO is now XUV 3XO. Along with the name the subcompact SUV also gets some big changes when it comes to design, features and drivability. Here's our review in pictures
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: In Pictures
  • Five years on from the launch of the XUV300, Mahindra has given its subcompact SUV a new lease of life, along with a fresh name. Does it have the ingredients to make it one of the top names in the sub-4m SUV segment?
    Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top
  • TVS was kind enough to give us its SmartXonnect S20X Bluetooth helmet communication device for a long term test and that is exactly what we will do, over the next few months.
    TVS SmartXonnect S20X Intercom Device Long Term Review: Introduction
  • The 2024 Force Gurkha is more robust looking, more feature-packed, and thanks to some changes made under the hood, it’s also more powerful than ever. With that has returned the 5-door version of the Gurkha. 
    2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?
  • Over these last 6 months, the Fronx had to go through all the ordeals that team car&bike had managed to throw at it, in addition to being my daily driver.
    Long Term Review: Living With The Maruti Suzuki Fronx For 7000 Km
  • With the arrival of the Tata Punch EV, the question now arises, should you save between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh and go with the new EV, or still buy the bigger more powerful Nexon EV?
    Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Punch EV: Sibling Rivalry
  • Jeep India has launched a 2024 update of its iconic off-roader the Wrangler in India. It gets two versions – Unlimited and more off-road biased – Rubicon. We drive the latter.
    2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon First Drive: Closer To An Everyday SUV Than Ever
  • The ever-popular Hyundai Creta in its latest iteration has joined the car&bike long-term fleet. We’re testing the CVT version of the car in the feature-loaded top-spec SX(O) trim.
    2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Long Term Test: Introduction
  • The BYD Seal promises to have the characteristics of a modern EV - Smart, Feature-Packed, and Fast – all that in addition to a maximum range of up to 650 km.
    BYD Seal Review: Pure Electric Fun With 650 Km Range
  • By the end of the year, Royal Enfield will launch the 650 cc parallel-twin version of the Classic in India.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin Name Trademarked In India
  • Royal Enfield has trademarked the logo of the upcoming Guerrilla 450 roadster, which will be launched in the next few months.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Logo Trademarked In India
  • Royal Enfield sold a total of 81,870 units in April 2024, which is 12 per cent more than 73,136 units sold in April 2023.
    Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: Royal Enfield Sees 12 Per Cent Overall Growth
  • Royal Enfield has launched the updated Nirvik 2 adventure touring jacket, with prices starting at Rs. 17,950 and going up to Rs. 18,950. The new Nirvik 2 gets level-2 riding armour.
    Royal Enfield Nirvik 2 Riding Jacket Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17,950
  • The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 is likely to be launched in India before the end of 2024. It will be an off-road focussed 650 cc scrambler motorcycle, with a 2-in-1 exhaust.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Launch Timeline Revealed
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Long-Term Review: Royal Enfield Super Meteor, A 650 cc Cruiser For Daily Commute, Howzat?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV300
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved