Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Logo Trademarked In India

Royal Enfield has trademarked the logo of the upcoming Guerrilla 450 roadster, which will be launched in the next few months.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 logo trademarked in India
  • Likely to be launched in August-September 2024
  • Expect prices to be less than Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is all set to be launched in India in the next few months and the company has trademarked the logo of its new motorcycle. The name ‘Guerrilla 450’ was trademarked almost a year ago and the motorcycle is nearing the completion of its testing phase. We suspect that the motorcycle will be launched right before the festive season begins, with the company starting its marketing and promotional campaign for the motorcycle a couple of months before. 

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Logo

Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Timeline Revealed

 

The Guerrilla 450 will be the second model to be based on the Sherpa 450 platform that also underpins the current Himalayan. In terms of styling, spyshots of the Guerrilla 450 reveal that the bike a roadster styling with a sharp rake, muscular fuel tank, and an exposed look with minimal use of body panels. In fact, the sleek tail section, round LED headlight and up-swept exhaust looks the same as the one on the Himalayan. 

Roadster 450 edited 3

Coming to the powertrain, the 452 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine could receive a different tune, tweaked gearing and also a different final drive ratio to match the characteristics of a roadster. What remains to be seen is whether the Guerrilla 450 gets the Tripper Dash as on the Himalayan or gets a different instrument console.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Trademarks ‘Guerrilla 450’ Name In India

 

The Guerrilla 450 could get a telescopic fork setup and a monoshock. The motorcycle could get 17-inch wheels at either end. Expect the rear tyre to have a wide profile, adding to the roadster appeal. Dual-channel ABS will be standard. 

Prices of the Himalayan start at Rs. 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and we expect that the Guerrilla 450 will be priced significantly lower, at around Rs. 2.3 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh. It will go up against the likes of the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke and the TVS Apache RTR 310. 

