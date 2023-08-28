Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Name Trademarked: Stealthy Offshoot Of New Himalayan 450?

Royal Enfield is gearing up for a busy end to 2023. At the start of September, it will launch the all-new Bullet range, and in November, the eagerly anticipated Himalayan 450 will arrive. Now, carandbike can confirm Royal Enfield has trademarked a new name for another upcoming motorcycle, which will bear the ‘Guerrilla 450’ moniker. While not much is known about the bike at this point, it will almost certainly be an offshoot of the new Himalayan family, adding variety and flavour to what is easily one of the most exciting two-wheeler launches of the year.

While the specifics are unclear at this point, the Guerrilla name points at the focused nature this Himalayan derivative is set to adopt. Just like the Scram 411 was to the original Himalayan, the Guerrilla 450 is set to be based on the new Himalayan, but with a sharper focus on off-road ability. In keeping with the theme of guerrilla tactics, the Himalayan’s sibling could be offered in camo and stealth paint schemes with revised styling, equipped with knobby tyres for enhanced grip over tricky terrain, wire-spoke wheels and upgraded suspension.

The new Himalayan will get an upside-down fork; a first for a single-cylinder RE.

As for the Himalayan 450, it is said to be based on an all-new platform, and is set to be lighter than the original. It will have a newly-developed 450 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with peak outputs of around 40 bhp and 37 Nm of torque. Along with all-LED lighting, the new Himalayan will also have a fully-digital TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, as well as an upside-down fork, a first for a single-cylinder Royal Enfield. The bike is likely to get a six-speed transmission, possibly with a slip and assist clutch; a step up from the current Himalayan’s five-speed unit.

The Himalayan and Guerrilla 450 could represent a two-pronged strategy from Royal Enfield to gain control of India’s midsize adventure motorcycle market, which is witnessing renewed interest following the launch of the updated KTM 390 Adventure, and the impending arrival of the Triumph Scrambler 400X. The Chennai-based bike maker is also readying its pre-owned motorcycles division, which will be named ‘Reown’.