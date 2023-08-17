Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Details Revealed

There is no doubt that the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is perhaps the most highly anticipated two-wheeler launches in recent memory. Numerous spyshots, teasers and speculation later, we now have confirmation that Royal Enfield’s new adventure bike will be launched in November 2023, and that is when we will be riding the motorcycle too. RE dropped a teaser video, which gives the latitude and longitude of the media ride venue, that will be Manali, in Himachal Pradesh. It comes back to a full circle, with the media ride of the first-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan organised in Himachal Pradesh, in 2016.

Also Read: CS Santosh Hoons Around On The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The Himalayan 450 is likely to get an all-new 450 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with output that could be in the ballpark of 40 bhp and 37 Nm. The new bike is likely to feature all-LED lighting, a fully digital TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, as well as upside down fork at the front, a first for any single-cylinder Royal Enfield model so far. The bike is likely to get a six-speed transmission, possibly with a slip and assist clutch, compared to the current Himalayan’s five-speed unit.

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 To Get A Fully Digital Instrument Console

The motorcycle will have to get a 21-inch wheel up front and a 19-inch wheel at the rear, shod with dual-sport rubber and from the numerous spyshots, it will have a retro design, with a minimalist theme and likely to have blacked out parts.

Veteran rally pilot, CS Santosh was seen putting the Himalayan 450 through its paces in a short Instagram reel. Santosh was seen jumping, sliding and riding the Himalayan 450 on off-road terrain, giving us a good idea of how capable the motorcycle is going to be. With KTM recently updating the 390 Adventure, and Triumph launching the Scrambler 400 X in October 2023, the Himalayan 450 is all set for tough competition and will aim to set new benchmarks in the sub 500 cc adventure motorcycle segment.

We expect prices of the ADV to be between at Rs. 2.8 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).