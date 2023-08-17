Login

Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Details Revealed

We now have confirmation that the highly anticipated Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will be launched in November 2023.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Aug-23 03:52 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 launch likely in November 2023
  • One of the most highly anticipated two-wheeler launches in recent memory
  • First ride experience to be organised in Manali, Himachal Pradesh

There is no doubt that the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is perhaps the most highly anticipated two-wheeler launches in recent memory. Numerous spyshots, teasers and speculation later, we now have confirmation that Royal Enfield’s new adventure bike will be launched in November 2023, and that is when we will be riding the motorcycle too. RE dropped a teaser video, which gives the latitude and longitude of the media ride venue, that will be Manali, in Himachal Pradesh. It comes back to a full circle, with the media ride of the first-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan organised in Himachal Pradesh, in 2016.

 

Also Read: CS Santosh Hoons Around On The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

The Himalayan 450 is likely to get an all-new 450 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with output that could be in the ballpark of 40 bhp and 37 Nm. The new bike is likely to feature all-LED lighting, a fully digital TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, as well as upside down fork at the front, a first for any single-cylinder Royal Enfield model so far. The bike is likely to get a six-speed transmission, possibly with a slip and assist clutch, compared to the current Himalayan’s five-speed unit.

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 To Get A Fully Digital Instrument Console

The motorcycle will have to get a 21-inch wheel up front and a 19-inch wheel at the rear, shod with dual-sport rubber and from the numerous spyshots, it will have a retro design, with a minimalist theme and likely to have blacked out parts.

Veteran rally pilot, CS Santosh was seen putting the Himalayan 450 through its paces in a short Instagram reel. Santosh was seen jumping, sliding and riding the Himalayan 450 on off-road terrain, giving us a good idea of how capable the motorcycle is going to be. With KTM recently updating the 390 Adventure, and Triumph launching the Scrambler 400 X in October 2023, the Himalayan 450 is all set for tough competition and will aim to set new benchmarks in the sub 500 cc adventure motorcycle segment. 

 

We expect prices of the ADV to be between at Rs. 2.8 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Himalayan 450# Himalayan 450# First Ride# Launch# Royal Enfield Himalayan Price

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 19.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Models

View All Cars
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹ 1.5 - 1.69 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.84 - 2.51 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.16 - 2.24 Lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

₹ 1.27 - 1.43 Lakh

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

₹ 3.49 - 3.79 Lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

₹ 2.06 - 2.22 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411

₹ 2.03 - 2.08 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8 E-Tron
Audi Q8 E-Tron

₹ 1.32 - 1.35 Crore

Expected Launch : Aug 18, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Keeway Benda Dark Flag
Keeway Benda Dark Flag

₹ 6 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

Keeway Benda LFS 700
Keeway Benda LFS 700

₹ 7.5 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 23, 2023

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan Launch Details Revealed
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn