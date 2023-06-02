Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 All-New Digital Console Revealed In Spy Shots

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been spied again, this time revealing some information on the new digital console. The spied photographs highlight that this instrumentation unit will be big with a multi-information display and will probably be the largest display ever fitted on any Royal Enfield motorcycle.

The photographs reveal a circular fully-digital display with a striking white backlight. While the tachometer resembles a traditional analogue unit, it is a digital one. The digital speedometer is located on the right and has a larger font size, while the gear position indicator is positioned at the centre. The rev counter range suggests that the engine will be able to rev up to the 8,000-9,000 rpm mark. The fuel gauge is a concentric circular readout, meanwhile, information such as trip metres and odometer are likely to be located at the bottom of the display. The vacant space between the tachometer digits and the gear position indicator is expected to have telltale lights for ABS, battery, engine/oil temperature, check engine lamp and turn indicators.



Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Fully-Digital Instrument Console Spied

Besides that, the new Himalayan 450 will be powered by an all-new 450cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill, coupled with a new six-speed gearbox. In terms of hardware, according to the several spied images, the Himalayan 450 will come with USDs at the front, maybe adjustable, and a rear monoshock at the rear with a new swingarm design. The motorcycle will also sit on a new chassis that will be more rigid and lighter. Braking will be handled by disc brakes at both ends with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres.

Aside from the all-new digital display, the Himalayan 450 will come with multiple features like Bluetooth connectivity with in-built navigation, switchable dual-channel ABS, slipper clutch, traction control, and all-LED lighting.

Also Watch: Suzuki V-Strom SX Vs Royal Enfield Himalayan Scram 411 Comparison Review

On the price front, the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to be priced around the ballpark of Rs 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the likes of the BMW G 310 GS, Yezdi Adventure and the recently updated KTM 390 Adventure with spoke wheels and adjustable suspension.

Written By: Ronit Agarwal

Source