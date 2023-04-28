Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spied In Production Guise

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has been spotted testing again on Indian roads in a heavily camouflaged form. Pictures of the test mule suggest it to be a near-production ready-version of the motorcycle. Royal Enfield has done an extensive job of reworking on the motorcycle as it will feature an all-new design over the outgoing model, but will continue to maintain the utilitarian look.



It will be the first motorcycle from Royal Enfield to receive a liquid-cooled engine. The motor will be a 450 cc single-pot unit, that will register power figures higher than the current 411 cc mill. Transmission duties are likely to be managed by a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The motorcycle will feature a round LED headlamp similar to that on the Super Meteor 650. Compared to the current Himalayan, the test mule sported thicker seats, which should aid in providing more comfort to the rider and pillion on long journeys. The motorcycle will also come with a brand-new round digital display with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth for notifications and turn-by-turn navigation updates. The Himalayan 450 will continue to feature switchable ABS and hopefully riding modes, which we believe can be toggled from the switch located below the ignition on the right switch.

As far as the suspension is concerned, the motorcycle will feature USDs at the front, while continuing to have a monoshock setup at the rear, but with revised damping and geometry. The Himalayan 450 will continue to ride on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres from Ceat.



The Himalayan 450 will certainly be priced at about Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 higher than the outgoing model which currently retails at Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While there is no confirmation on the launch date, we expect the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to be launched sometime in the coming months.

