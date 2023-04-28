Royal Enfield Classic 350 Based Bobber Motorcycle Spotted Testing

  • Home
Royal Enfield will be introducing two new Bobber-style motorcycles, each one based on the J-Series platform and the 650 Twin platform, respectively. This one is the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber .
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
28-Apr-23 06:22 PM IST
Highlights
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350-based Bobber motorcycle has been spotted
  • RE is working on two new Bobber bikes - 350 cc and 650 cc
  • The new Classic 350 Bobber is expected to be unveiled later this year

Spy photos of a new bobber-style Royal Enfield motorcycle have surfaced online. The motorcycle is based on the existing Classic 350, and in addition to the signature single-seat seat-up the new RE Bobber was also seen with white-walled tyres and raised handlebars. Earlier in November 2022 we told you that the Chennai-based two-wheeler marque will be introducing two new Bobber-style motorcycles each based on the J-Series platform and the 650 Twin platform, respectively. And this one is the Classic 350 Bobber.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Working On 350 cc And 650 cc Bobber Motorcycles

Visually, the bike retains some of the styling bits of the Classic 350, however, it now comes with a single-piece saddle seat and a revised rear mudguard with a new taillamp. The bike also features an ape hanger-style handlebar, and white-walled tyres along with a new blacked-out exhaust, blackened ORVMs, and blackened wire-spoke rims.

 

We also expect the bike to get the LED headlight and LED taillight from the Super Meteor, while other features like the switchgear will be carried over from the Classic 350. The bike is also likely to get the same suspension set-up as the Classic 350, featuring 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin tube shock absorbers at the rear.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield 450 cc Model Line-Up Detailed 

Powering the motorcycle will be the same 350 cc J-Series single cylinder 4 stroke, Air-Oil cooled engine that makes 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. The motor will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield 650 cc Adventure Motorcycle In The Works

 

Upon launch, the bike will go up against the likes of the Jawa 42 Bobber and the Jawa Perak. Expect the new Royal Enfield Classic Bobber 350 to come at a higher premium over the regular Classic 350, which is right now priced from Rs. 2.18 lakh to Rs. 2.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Source: Rushlane

