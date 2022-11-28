Royal Enfield Working On 350 cc And 650 cc Bobber Motorcycles

Royal Enfield is a motorcycle manufacturer that is always in the news. It is no secret that the company is working on a variety of models, be it ADVs, scramblers, roadsters and now, even bobbers. A document accessed by carandbike reveals that Royal Enfield is working on a 350 cc bobber, which will be based on RE’s J-series platform that underpins the Meteor 350 and the Classic 350, and there is a 650 cc bobber in the plans as well, which will be based on the same engine platform as the Super Meteor 650.

(The 350 cc bobber will be based on the Classic 350)

Talking about the 350 cc bobber first, it is likely to be launched after the Bullet 350 is launched, which likely means that we may not see it next year, but in 2024. It will use the same 349 cc single-cylinder engine, with specifications also similar to the current Classic 350 and Meteor 350. Expect the same features and same hardware specifications too, with a retro bobber design including a single seat, of course. When launched, it will go up against the Jawa Perak and the Jawa Forty Two Bobber. Expect Royal Enfield to be aggressive with the pricing and offering a bunch of genuine accessories for its 350 cc bobber whenever it is launched.

(Royal Enfield's 650 cc model tree shows that there are a lot of models waiting to be launched)

Up next is the 650 cc bobber, which is likely to use the Super Meteor frame, rather than the one on the Interceptor and the Continental GT 650. Expect it to be a nicely stylised bobber, with a single seat and other integrated elements. Expect the 650 cc bobber to have features like Tripper Navigation pod, ABS and possibly LED lighting, along with USD fork, similar to the Super Meteor 650. Our estimate is that the 650 bobber will be priced similar to the Super Meteor 650 or maybe lesser too.

(Royal Enfield Shotgun 650)

The bobber styled motorcycle could be the Shotgun 650, which has been spied testing in India on numerous occasions and an image of the motorcycle from the document that carandbike accessed shows the Shotgun 650 in all its glory. The rear three-fourths image shows a chunky rear tyre, chopped fender and a single-seat along with bar-end mirrors, twin-exhausts and side-panels which say ‘SG650’.

Now, there is no timeline for the launch of the Shotgun 650, but an educated guess says that the motorcycle is likely to be revealed late next year, with market launch in early 2024. We only say so because there are a few more models in the line-up that are ready for launch before the Shotgun 650 makes an appearance.