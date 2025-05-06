Royal Enfield Scram 440 Bookings Halted Over Engine Issue

Royal Enfield has paused bookings for its Scram 440 citing technical issues. The motorcycle, which debuted at the 2024 Motoverse event and was the brand’s first launch of 2025, had gone on sale in January at a starting price of Rs 2.08 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, close to five months after it went on sale in the country, RE has put bookings on hold to resolve an issue related to the engine.

In an official statement, the company said, “We are currently experiencing a delay in the deliveries of the Scram 440. Our teams are actively working to resolve the situation and expect to resume deliveries soon.”

carandbike understands that the issue appears to affect select units, where the engine fails to restart after being turned off. The issue stems from a malfunction linked to a component called the ‘Woodruff key’ (connecting rotating parts to shafts) located within the magneto assembly.

The Scram 440 shares its underpinnings with the older Himalayan 411 platform. The updated motorcycle has a larger displacement engine, a six-speed gearbox, and several mechanical updates. The revised engine churns out 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Royal Enfield claims to be actively addressing the issue and is expected to provide an update on bookings and deliveries once a resolution is implemented. The number of units affected by this issue remains undisclosed for now, but we expect it to be resolved in a couple of weeks and bookings to reopen by June.