Royal Enfield Scram 440 Launched At Rs. 2.08 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched its first new motorcycle launch of 2025 with the new Scram 440 with a bigger 443 cc engine, six-speed gearbox, and alloy wheels with tubeless tyres on the higher variant. The Scram 440 is offered in two variants, with the base Trail variant priced at Rs. 2.08 lakh (Ex-showroom) with wire-spoke wheels with tube-type tyres. The higher Force variant sports alloy wheels with tubeless tyres and is priced at Rs. 2.15 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The RE Scram 440 Trail variant comes with wire-spoke wheels with tube-type tyres.

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 Force variant gets alloy wheels with tubeless tyres.

Speaking about the new Scram 440, B Govindrajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “The new Scram 440 is a crossover engineered to have fun with anything, anytime, anywhere. Our purpose with the Scram 440 is to give the community a motorcycle that stands true to its purpose; it is our ‘take’ on scramblers, blending legit functionality with playfulness and accessibility. The Scram 440 has been designed to meet the aspirations of our customers and now offers them even more value addition! It offers a mix of real-world off-road capabilities and accessibility for both everyday commuting and weekday hustles, and we are confident that this motorcycle will enable adventure and fun for a lot of riders!”

The LS 440 is a bored-out version of the earlier LS 411 engine, and RE says it gets enhanced NVH levels, as well as a sixth gear.

The Scram 440 gets a bored-out version of the earlier 411 cc (LS 411) engine, with a displacement bump to 443 cc (LS 440) with a 3 mm bigger bore, and also gets the addition of a sixth gear in the gearbox. The updated engine makes 25.4 bhp at 6250 rpm and 34 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm, which is 0.9 bhp and 2 Nm more than the Scram 411’s output. According to Royal Enfield, the LS 440 engine gets improved NVH (noise, vibrations and harshness) levels and more usable torque.

Additionally, the Scram 440 gets a LED headlight, switchable ABS, with improved braking performance, a seat height of 795 mm and 200 mm ground clearance. The Scram 440's rear subframe has been reinforced and also gets the provision for mounting a top box with a payload of 10 kg. The Scram 440 is offered in five colour options across two variants – Blue and Green for the base Trail variant, and three colours – Blue, Grey and Teal for the Force variant.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 Variants & Prices:

Variant & Colour Option Price (Ex-showroom Chennai) Trail Blue ₹ 2,08,000 Trail Green ₹ 2,08,000 Force Blue ₹ 2,15,000 Force Grey ₹ 2,15,000 Force Teal ₹ 2,15,000

Royal Enfield Scram 440 First Look Video - Exhaust Note & More: