Royal Enfield Scram 440: In Pictures

Royal Enfield has unveiled the updated Scram in India. Take a closer look at the motorcycle in our images.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Scram receives a notable update
  • Changes include a bored-out engine, new gearbox and more
  • New features include a LED headlamp, a centre stand and alloy wheels

The Royal Enfield Scram is back in an upgraded avatar with the bike unveiled at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2024. Unlike the Himalayan which moved to an all-new platform, the new Scram 440 is still based on the old Himalayan 411 platform but now gets a larger displacement bored-out engine, a new gearbox and a number of other updates.
 

Take a closer look at the bike in our image gallery:

 

Royal Enfield Scram 440

The Scram 440 carries forward the design of the old Scram 411.

 

 

Royal Enfield Scram 440 2

The most notable cosmetic changes are new colour schemes and alloy wheels.

 

Royal Enfield Scram 440 3

There are two variants on offer - Force and Trail, with the latter getting spoke wheels.

 

Royal Enfield Scram 440 5

The Scram 440 gets a LED headlamp though turn signals continue to be older bulbs.

 

 

Royal Enfield Scram 440 6

The Scram 440 now gets switchable ABS and a larger front brake caliper.

 

 

Royal Enfield Scram 440 7

The Scram 440 can be fitted with a top box for additional storage space.

 

 

Royal Enfield Scram 440 9

The 411 engine sees its bore increased by 3 mm taking its capacity to 443 cc; Makes 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm.

 

 

Royal Enfield Scram 440 4
The Scram 440 also gets a new gearbox with the 411's 5-speed unit replaced by a 6-speed unit.

 

Royal Enfield Scram 440 10

Familiar part-digital instrument pod sits atop the headlamp; Tripper navigation is an option.

 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield Scram# Royal Enfield Scram 440 images# Royal Enfield Scram 440 engine# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
