Royal Enfield Scram 440: In Pictures

The Royal Enfield Scram is back in an upgraded avatar with the bike unveiled at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2024. Unlike the Himalayan which moved to an all-new platform, the new Scram 440 is still based on the old Himalayan 411 platform but now gets a larger displacement bored-out engine, a new gearbox and a number of other updates.



Take a closer look at the bike in our image gallery:

The Scram 440 carries forward the design of the old Scram 411.

The most notable cosmetic changes are new colour schemes and alloy wheels.

There are two variants on offer - Force and Trail, with the latter getting spoke wheels.

The Scram 440 gets a LED headlamp though turn signals continue to be older bulbs.

The Scram 440 now gets switchable ABS and a larger front brake caliper.

The Scram 440 can be fitted with a top box for additional storage space.

The 411 engine sees its bore increased by 3 mm taking its capacity to 443 cc; Makes 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm.



The Scram 440 also gets a new gearbox with the 411's 5-speed unit replaced by a 6-speed unit.

Familiar part-digital instrument pod sits atop the headlamp; Tripper navigation is an option.