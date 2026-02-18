2026 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Will Come With Updated Side Stand

Royal Enfield has rolled out an updated side stand for the Himalayan 450, addressing a concern that many owners have faced since the motorcycle went on sale. The revised component features a more upright design and will now be offered as standard on the 2026 model year Himalayan.

On existing versions, the side stand caused the motorcycle to lean quite deeply and heavily when parked. Given the Himalayan’s 196 kg kerb weight, this steep angle often made it difficult for riders to lift the motorcycle back up, especially on uneven ground or soft surfaces. Over time, several owners opted for aftermarket solutions, such as wider stand bases or adding an extension to the stand, in a bid to improve stability and ease of use.

With the new design, Royal Enfield aims to provide a more balanced resting position, making the motorcycle easier to manage when parked. The revised side stand is essentially aimed at reducing the excessive lean of the erstwhile component.

Existing Himalayan owners will also be able to upgrade to the new side stand. The component can be ordered through authorised Royal Enfield service centres, although sources suggest that it may not be readily available at all outlets and could require advance ordering. Once available, it can be fitted directly at the service station. The updated side stand is priced at Rs 3,250. While this is an additional expense for current owners, it offers a factory-approved solution to a long-standing issue.

The update to the side stand has been introduced following consistent feedback from Himalayan owners, many of whom highlighted the excessive lean angle as a day-to-day inconvenience. Riders had pointed out that the steep tilt made parking and lifting the motorcycle more demanding, particularly when the bike was fully loaded or parked. By revising the design, Royal Enfield appears to have responded directly to these concerns, using real-world feedback.