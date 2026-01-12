Updated Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched: Gets Slip And Assist Clutch
- RE Goan Classic 350 gets a slip and assist clutch
- Also gets a faster USB type-C port like the Hunter 350
- Prices start at Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
Royal Enfield has rolled out a small update for the Goan Classic 350, introducing a slip-and-assist clutch and a faster USB Type-C charging port. With the update, prices now start at Rs 2.20 lakh for the Shack Black and Purple Haze colour options, while the Trip Teal Green and Rave Red variants are priced at Rs 2.23 lakh (all ex-showroom). This reflects a hike of around Rs 2,000 over earlier prices.
The Goan Classic 350 becomes the latest model in Royal Enfield’s 350 cc lineup to receive the slip-and-assist clutch, as the brand continues to roll out this feature across more models. At present, the Classic 350 and Bullet 350 remain the only 350 cc offerings without a slip and assist clutch. The addition of the USB Type-C charging port is a similar update that was introduced on the updated Hunter 350.
Beyond these changes, the motorcycle remains unchanged. It continues with the 349 cc, single-cylinder J-series engine, producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
The Goan Classic 350 is equipped with a telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock. Braking is handled by a 300 mm front disc and a 270 mm rear disc, along with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle runs on a 19-inch front wheel and a 16-inch rear wheel.
