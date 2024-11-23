Login
Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Scram 411: Differences Explained

Here’s a deeper look at all the differences between the Scram 440 and its predecessor, the Scram 411
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield recently unveiled the Scram 440 at Motoverse.
  • Gets a bigger 443 cc engine.
  • Gets alloy wheels, switchable ABS and a range of new colour schemes.

Royal Enfield’s latest motorcycle in town is the new Scram 440. Set to be launched sometime in 2025, the Scram 440 is essentially an updated version of the older Scram 411, with a series of comprehensive changes. These include a bigger engine and a few cosmetic tweaks among other changes. Here’s a deeper look at all the differences between the Scram 440 and its predecessor, the Scram 411. 

 

Also ReadRoyal Enfield Scram 440 Unveiled; Gets New 443 cc Engine, Switchable ABS
 

Engine

Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Scram 411 Differences Explained 1

The Scram 440 gets a larger, bored-out version of the Scram 411's engine

 

The biggest change on the new Scram 440 is arguably on the powertrain front. The older air-cooled, long-stroke 411 cc engine on the Scram 411 has been revised, and its bore has been increased by 3 mm, subsequently leading to an increase in displacement. The result is a new 443 cc engine that churns out 25.4 bhp at 6250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4000 rpm, 0.9 bhp and 2 Nm higher than its predecessor. The engine is now mated to a six-speed gearbox, unlike the Scram 411 which featured a 5-speed gearbox. 

 

Also ReadRoyal Enfield Scram 440: In Pictures
 

New Colour Schemes

Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Scram 411 Differences Explained 4

Colour options listed - Force Blue (bottom right), Force Grey (bottom centre), Force Teal (bottom left), Trail Green(top left), and Trail Blue (top right)

 

The Scram 440 retains the basic design of the Scram 411, although, it gets a range of new colour schemes to keep it up-to-date. The Scram 440 can be had in five colour schemes in total - Force Blue, Force Grey, Force Teal, Trail Green, and Trail Blue.

 

Centre Stand
 

Another new bit on the Scram 440 is the centre stand, which is now offered as a standard accessory, unlike the Scram 411. 

 

Alloy Wheels & Tubeless Tyres
 Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Scram 411 Differences Explained 3

The Scram 440 can be had with alloy wheels, shod with tubeless tyres

 

While its predecessor was only sold with spoked wheels, the Scram 440 can also be had with alloy wheels in its Force variant. The Force variant also gets tubeless tyres, which were previously not on offer. However, the Scram 440 continues to ride on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, the same as the Scram 411.

 

Also ReadRoyal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Unveiled; Launch On November 23
 

Switchable ABS & Larger Front Brake Calipers

Royal Enfield Scram 440 1

 The Scram 440 gets larger front brake calipers and switchable ABS

 

While braking duties on the Scram 440 are handled by the same 300 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, the sizes of the front calipers have increased. The front calipers now measure 30 mm/32 mm, up from 26 mm/ 26 mm on its predecessor. While the Scram 411 was also offered with dual-channel ABS, it is now switchable on the Scram 440. 

