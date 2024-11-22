Royal Enfield Scram 440 Unveiled; Gets New 443 cc Engine, Switchable ABS

Royal Enfield has unveiled the new Scram 440 at Motoverse 2024. Essentially a heavily upgraded version of the Scram 411, the debut of this model takes place over two years since the launch of the older Scram 411. The new motorcycle gets an array of changes, such as a larger, reworked version of the older 411 cc engine, new colour schemes, and a few new features. The Scram 440 will be offered in two variants- Force and Trail. Royal Enfield will launch the motorcycle sometime in 2025.

The Scram 440 can be had with alloy wheels and gets a range of new colour schemes

Visually, the Scram 440 retains most of the styling cues of its predecessor, the Scram 411, such as the sculpted fuel tank, the wraparound panel around the headlamp, single piece seat, along with the same taillamps and rear mudguard. The Scram 440 gets LED units for the headlight and taillamp. The cosmetic differences on the new motorcycle are limited to the alloy wheels (offered in the Force variant) and new colour schemes. The motorcycle also gets the same part-analogue, part-digital cluster as before.

One change however, is that the motorcycle is now offered with a centre stand as a standard accessory. The motorcycle's dimensions are mildly different from its predecessor. The new bike gets a 5 mm increase in its length and wheelbase. The new motorcycle is offered in five colour schemes in total - Force Blue, Force Grey, Force Teal, Trail Green, Trail Blue.

Mechanically, the Scram 440 continues to be built on a split cradle frame, although the rear subframe of the motorcycle has been reinforced. It gets the same suspension setup as before, which consists of a 41 mm telescopic fork setup and a rear monoshock. Braking duties continue to be handled by a 300 mm front disc with a two-piston floating caliper and a 240 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating caliper. The sizes of the front calipers however, are now 30 mm/32 mm, up from 26 mm/ 26 mm on its predecessor.

Another change on the new model is the fact that it gets switchable ABS, which was not offered on the older model. The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel, the same as before, although the bike can now also be had with tubeless tyres. The new model weighs 187 kg (without fuel), 2 kg more than the Scram 411.

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 is powered by a 443 cc engine

On the powertrain front, the new motorcycle is powered by a long-stroke single-cylinder 443 cc engine, which is essentially a heavily revised version of the older 411 cc engine, with a 3 mm increase in bore. The new engine churns out 25.4 bhp at 6250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4000 rpm, 0.9 bhp and 2 Nm higher than its predecessor. The new engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox, which replaces the five-speed unit on the previous model.