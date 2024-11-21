Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350: Differences Explained

Royal Enfield’s latest addition to its lineup is the Goan Classic 350, a bobber based on the ever-popular Classic 350. The fifth addition to Royal Enfield’s 350 cc portfolio, Royal Enfield has stated that it will announce prices for the Goan Classic on November 23. At first glance, the Goan Classic is heavily reminiscent of the Classic 350, although closer inspection does reveal a slew of changes to differentiate it from the rest of the lineup. Here is a look at all the ways the Goan Classic 350 is different from the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350: Design and Dimensions

New bits on the Goan Classic 350 (left) include ape hanger bars, whitewall tyres and floating seat

While the Goan Classic is heavily based on the Classic 350, the motorcycle has enough styling elements to set it apart from the latter. The most distinctive bits on the motorcycle include the ape hanger bars, whitewall tyres, floating seat, and new taillamp casing, all of which lend it a vintage appearance. Adding to the motorcycle’s unique persona are the rather vibrant colour schemes which include a purple and a teal shade. Body components such as the round headlamp up front and the teardrop-shaped fuel tank, however, have all been borrowed from its sibling, the Classic 350.



In terms of dimensions, the Goan Classic’s wheelbase is 10 mm longer than the Classic 350, while also being 20 mm wider and 125 mm taller. It should also be noted that the Goan Classic weighs 197 kg, 2 kg heavier than the Classic 350.

Raised Handlebar

The new ape hanger bars of the Goan Classic (left) are 100 mm taller than the handlebars on the Classic 350 (right)

Arguably the most noticeable bit in the motorcycle is the new raised handlebar, quite in line with the handlebars on choppers (a commonly used term for custom American motorcycles). The new ape hanger bars are 100 mm taller than the handlebars on the Classic 350, and give the motorcycle a distinctive stance.



Slash Cut Exhaust

The Goan Classic (left) gets a new slash cut exhaust, different from the peashooter exhaust on the Classic 350 (right)

Another way the Goan Classic is different from the Classic 350 is in the fact that it gets a slash cut exhaust that replaces the peashooter exhaust on the latter. The slash cut exhaust on the Goan Classic will likely result in a different, more throaty exhaust note, in line with its old-school persona.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350: Tyres and Rims

The Goan Classic has a smaller rear wheel than the Classic 350, and comes with whitewall tyres

While the Classic 350 rides on a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, the Goan Classic features a 19-inch front wheel and a smaller 16-inch rear wheel. The Goan Classic also gets tubeless tyres as standard, while the Classic 350 is only offered with tubeless tyres on the variants with alloy wheels.



Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350: Ergonomics

The raised handlebars and different foot peg position give the Goan Classic a unique riding posture

The position of the foot pegs on the Goan Classic have also been modified in addition to the new raised handlebars, both of which result in a change in riding posture. The foot pegs have been moved towards the front of the motorcycle, and its position is now akin to that of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.





Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Classic 350: Seat Height

The Goan Classic's seat height is 55 mm lower than the Classic 350's

Another big talking point on the Goan Classic is the reduced seat height. The Goan Classic has a seat height of 750 mm, 55 mm lower than the Classic 350, which has a seat height of 805 mm.