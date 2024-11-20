Login
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Unveiled; Launch On November 23

The Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled version of the standard Classic 350
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Gets removable pillion seat, slash-cut silencer and tubeless wire-spoke wheels
  • Powered by the same J-series 349 cc mill
  • Prices to be announced on November 23

Indian bike maker Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the Goan Classic 350, a bobber-styled version of the Classic 350, before Motoverse, where the prices of the motorcycle will be announced. The motorcycle will be available in four dual-tone colour variants namely, Rave Red, Trip Teal, Purple Haze and Shock Black.


Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Unveiled carandbike edited 5

The Goan Classic 350 is based on the same underpinnings of the standard Classic 350 but has received several changes in design and equipment to achieve the bobber stance and appeal. Built around the same double down-tube chassis, this one doesn’t get a subframe but instead features a bobber-styled overhang seat along with a removable pillion seat. 

 

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Unveiled carandbike edited 3

The front head unit comes with an LED headlamp and the same semi-digital instrument console as the Classic 350. To achieve that bobber stance, the Goan Classic 350 comes with an ape handlebar, forward-set footpegs and a lower seat height of 750 mm, completed with white-walled tyres and a slash-cut silencer. In addition to that, Royal Enfield has equipped the Goan with tubeless wire-spoke wheels, making it convenient to deal with punctures.


Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Unveiled carandbike edited 2

Like the standard Classic 350, the Goan is also powered by the same J-series 349 cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill that registers 20 bhp and 27 Nm mated to a 5-speed gearbox. For cycle parts, the motorcycle gets a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers setup. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends, assisted by dual-channel ABS. The bike has a wet weight of 197 kg, with 90 per cent fuel in the tank.

 

Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the Goan Classic 350 at Motoverse on November 23. In the bobber class, the Goan Classic 350 will compete directly with the Jawa Perak.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber

Expected Price : ₹ 1.9 - 2.1 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 12, 2025

Popular Royal Enfield Models

