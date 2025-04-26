2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What’s New? 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched At Rs 1.50 LakhLotus Emira First Drive Review: Is This The Last Of Its Kind?2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch Today: What To Expect?Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million Units
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Lotus Emira First Drive Review: Rs. 3.22 Crore For 4-Cylinder Sports Car?FIRST LOOK: 2025 BYD Atto 2 – A compact SUV based one size smaller than Atto 3 | 320-350km rangeTata Curvv EV 55kWh Review | 3 Reasons | What We Like And What Could've Been Better
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan JukeLamborghini TemerarioKia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda Kamiq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh

The entry-level Royal Enfield motorcycle has been updated for the first time since its launch in August 2022.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 26, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched in India
  • Gets new colour options: Prices start at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Continues with the 349 cc J-series engine

If there is one Royal Enfield 350 cc motorcycle which has been ubiquitous in recent years, it has to be the Hunter 350. It is the brand’s entry-level motorcycle and the most affordable of the lot. First launched in India in early August 2022, Royal Enfield has not updated the motorcycle ever since. Enter 2025, and we have the updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350 with new colour options, revised suspension, better features and a slight bump in its prices.

 

Colour options (Variants) Prices (ex-showroom) 
Base - Factory BlackRs 1.50 lakh 
Mid - Rio White and Dapper Grey Rs 1.77 lakh

Top - Tokyo Black, London Red and 

Rebel Blue

Rs 1.82 lakh

 

The updated motorcycle was launched at the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunterhood event, which is centred around the Hunter 350 community. Prices for the 2025 Hunter 350 start at Rs 1.50 lakh and go up to Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the starting price of the motorcycle remains the same, notably, there is a Rs 7,000 approximate bump in the top-spec variant prices. Bookings for the updated motorcycle are now open, and deliveries are slated to commence in the coming days. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Twin Coming Soon

 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350

2025 Hunter 350 gets three new colour schemes. 

 

Speaking of the updates on the motorcycle, the Hunter 350’s design remains largely the same as the previous, with changes focused on the drawbacks of the previous iteration. One of the major upgrades comes in the form of a revised rear suspension setup. The previous model was notorious for its stiff ride ever since its launch. This could have been possibly sorted now with the fresh twin shocks with progressive springs, expected to provide a plush ride. The front end continues to use conventional telescopic forks. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Review

  

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 2

Gets a new twin shock at the rear and LED headlights.  

 

Another update is the inclusion of an LED headlight, which is identical to the unit seen on several of Royal Enfield’s larger offerings, such as the 450 and 650 series. This upgrade has also been implemented in the updated Classic 350, leaving the Bullet 350 as the only model in the lineup with halogen headlights. Other changes include increased ground clearance (10mm more) and the addition of a slip and assist clutch.

 

Moreover, the circular digi-analogue cluster continues to be the same, but the top-spec variants get the tripper navigation pod as standard fitment. Additionally, Royal Enfield claims to have improved the seat comfort as well. There is also a Type-C charging port positioned under the handlebar. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 Review: More Power, More Fun!

  2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 2

Prices start at Rs 1.50 lakh and go up to Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

The Hunter 350 continues with a 349 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled J-series engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox shared with its stablemates in the Royal Enfield 350 cc range. The unit in the Hunter is good for 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. 

 

As for its rivals, the 2025 Hunter 350 continues to compete with the Honda H’ness CB350, TVS Ronin, Jawa 42, and Royal Enfield’s own Classic 350 and Meteor 350

# Royal Enfield# 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350# Updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350# Royal Enfield Hunter 350# Hunter 350# Royal Enfield Bikes# Royal Enfield Bikes in India# 2025 Hunter 350 launched# New Hunter 350# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Royal Enfield is all set to launch the 2025 Hunter 350 tomorrow at the Hunterhood festival
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch Today: What To Expect?
  • The entry-level Royal Enfield had been updated with new rear suspension, new LED headlight and fresh colourways.
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Leaked Before Launch
  • With the update, the motorcycle is expected to receive an array of new colour schemes and features
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Debut On April 26
  • Royal Enfield has come up with a new festival based on the Hunter 350, slated to take place in Mumbai and Delhi.
    Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced
  • After four months of riding the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, how has it fared as a daily commuter? Read on to find out.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Long Term Review: Report 2

Latest News

  • Royal Enfield has finally updated the Hunter 350 with new colour schemes, better features and more.
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350: What’s New?
  • The entry-level Royal Enfield motorcycle has been updated for the first time since its launch in August 2022.
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh
  • Royal Enfield is all set to launch the 2025 Hunter 350 tomorrow at the Hunterhood festival
    2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launch Today: What To Expect?
  • The 1.5 millionth car to be produced by the company was a Kia Carens, which is also set to receive a major update soon.
    Kia India Achieves New Production Milestone Of 1.5 Million Units
  • Maruti has revealed that a bulk of the e-Vitara's production allocation for the first year will be for export markets.
    Maruti Suzuki Targets Production Of 70,000 e Vitaras In FY26
  • Stellantis had previously announced it would bring EVs from the Chinese carmaker to India by the end of 2024.
    Stellantis Set To Launch Leapmotor EVs In India In 2025
  • The Range Rover EV will be equipped with a massive 117 kWh battery pack that powers two electric motors on each axle
    Range Rover Electric Key Specs Revealed: 117 kWh Battery, 800V Architecture
  • The factory restomod project shoehorns the 5.0-litre V8 into the bonnet of a classic Defender 90 while also offering open-top motoring thrills.
    Classic Open-Top Land Rover Defender 90 Now Available With 5.0-Litre V8
  • The Yangwang U8 L is 75 mm longer than the standard model, with a 200 mm longer wheelbase.
    BYD Yangwang U8 Long Wheelbase SUV Showcased At Auto Shanghai 2025
  • Hybrid cars with prices going up to Rs 20 lakh could be exempted from road tax and registration fees in Delhi.
    Hybrid Cars May Receive EV-Level Incentives Under Delhi's New Draft Policy

Research More on Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Starts at ₹ 1.5 - 1.69 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Hunter 350 Specifications
View Hunter 350 Features

Popular Royal Enfield Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh