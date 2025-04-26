2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh

If there is one Royal Enfield 350 cc motorcycle which has been ubiquitous in recent years, it has to be the Hunter 350. It is the brand’s entry-level motorcycle and the most affordable of the lot. First launched in India in early August 2022, Royal Enfield has not updated the motorcycle ever since. Enter 2025, and we have the updated Royal Enfield Hunter 350 with new colour options, revised suspension, better features and a slight bump in its prices.

Colour options (Variants) Prices (ex-showroom) Base - Factory Black Rs 1.50 lakh Mid - Rio White and Dapper Grey Rs 1.77 lakh Top - Tokyo Black, London Red and Rebel Blue Rs 1.82 lakh

The updated motorcycle was launched at the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunterhood event, which is centred around the Hunter 350 community. Prices for the 2025 Hunter 350 start at Rs 1.50 lakh and go up to Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom). Although the starting price of the motorcycle remains the same, notably, there is a Rs 7,000 approximate bump in the top-spec variant prices. Bookings for the updated motorcycle are now open, and deliveries are slated to commence in the coming days.

2025 Hunter 350 gets three new colour schemes.

Speaking of the updates on the motorcycle, the Hunter 350’s design remains largely the same as the previous, with changes focused on the drawbacks of the previous iteration. One of the major upgrades comes in the form of a revised rear suspension setup. The previous model was notorious for its stiff ride ever since its launch. This could have been possibly sorted now with the fresh twin shocks with progressive springs, expected to provide a plush ride. The front end continues to use conventional telescopic forks.

Gets a new twin shock at the rear and LED headlights.

Another update is the inclusion of an LED headlight, which is identical to the unit seen on several of Royal Enfield’s larger offerings, such as the 450 and 650 series. This upgrade has also been implemented in the updated Classic 350, leaving the Bullet 350 as the only model in the lineup with halogen headlights. Other changes include increased ground clearance (10mm more) and the addition of a slip and assist clutch.

Moreover, the circular digi-analogue cluster continues to be the same, but the top-spec variants get the tripper navigation pod as standard fitment. Additionally, Royal Enfield claims to have improved the seat comfort as well. There is also a Type-C charging port positioned under the handlebar.

Prices start at Rs 1.50 lakh and go up to Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hunter 350 continues with a 349 cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled J-series engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox shared with its stablemates in the Royal Enfield 350 cc range. The unit in the Hunter is good for 20.2 bhp at 6100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm.

As for its rivals, the 2025 Hunter 350 continues to compete with the Honda H’ness CB350, TVS Ronin, Jawa 42, and Royal Enfield’s own Classic 350 and Meteor 350.