Royal Enfield Scram 440: In Pictures

The Royal Enfield Scram is back in an upgraded avatar with the bike unveiled at Royal Enfield’s Motoverse 2024. Unlike the Himalayan which moved to an all-new platform, the new Scram 440 is still based on the old Himalayan 411 platform but now gets a larger displacement bored-out engine, a new gearbox and a number of other updates.



Take a closer look at the bike in our image gallery:

The Scram 440 carries forward the design of the old Scram 411.

The most notable cosmetic changes are new colour schemes and alloy wheels.

There are two variants on offer Force and Trail with the latter getting spoke wheels.

The Scram 440 gets a LED headlamp though turn signals continue to be older bulbs.

The Scram 440 now gets switchable ABS and a larger front brake caliper.

The Scram 440 is can be fitted with a top-box for additional storage space.

The 411 engine sees bore increased by 3 mm taking its capacity to 443 cc; Makes 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm.



The Scram 440 also gets a new gearbox with the 411's 5-speed unit replaced by a 6-speed unit.

Familiar part-digital instrument pod sits atop the headlamp; Tripper navigation is an option.